While the Democratic presidential nomination is not yet nailed down for Joe Biden, it might be after this Tuesday’s primaries in six states, including Missouri and Michigan. Biden’s leap to the front of the Democratic pack took a while to develop, but then it came so quickly last week. Biden had one good showing in South Carolina, a state as unrepresentative of the American population as are Iowa and New Hampshire, and then three other candidates left the race within 48 hours. Biden’s near sweep of Super Tuesday’s primaries in southern states, along with Massachusetts and Minnesota, rocketed him to the top of the heap. Biden is unlikely to win those same southern states in November.
Biden’s delayed rise to success seems to be less due to his campaign organization and money and more a result of Democratic voters’ coming to a common realization that replacing President Donald Trump is goal numero uno. Sen. Bernie Sander’s self-description as a socialist apparently became a big concern of down-ticket candidates concerned that a Trump landslide would affect state and local Democratic races. Candidates can be one of several extremes in American politics, but a socialist is taboo.
The presidential nomination process is a mess. It leaves more to media effects, money (both from known and unknown sources), information manipulation and timing than it does to genuine party faithful preferences. The root cause, of course, is that the national process of primary elections is controlled by the states. That’s part of our federal system of government — since 1789 states have administered elections. Moreover, there are few “party members,” most of us are “party identifiers” at best and more likely to be “independents.”
Two aspects of the current system — multiple-candidates and the sequence of state primaries — will always be an issue but some improvement can be made. Instead of single preference voting, some form of ranked voting would result in a clearer picture of whom voters actually prefer. A simple system would have voters list the top three candidates and award them 3-2-1 points respectively. This system is not perfect because candidates will campaign on “just vote for me, don’t waste your votes on the others.” Additionally, voting procedures, such as early voting and registration deadlines, need to be examined in light of candidates entering and exiting the race.
The party national committees should not recognize delegates selected in statewide presidential preference caucus. Iowa should teach us that. Likewise, no state should have as much influence as Iowa does in pre-selecting the president. A simple approach would be to schedule several other states to share the opening primary date with Iowa. A regional approach is appealing. How about Iowa and the states surrounding it for the first primary in 2024? Or the Big 10 primary?
The media, especially cable TV, is likely to always focus on the horse race aspects of presidential campaigns, but something must be done to reduce style and increase substance. For starters, the presidential debates should be by the citizens, for the citizens, with media coverage actually “covering” the event not running it. Moderators should be party officials not media celebrities. This year’s early Democratic “debates” would have been less about entertaining and more about governing if former president Barack Obama had moderated the debate and the media reported.
The biggest surprise of the 2020 primary is the poor election results for Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She was the apparent frontrunner last fall but did not do well in any of the actual primaries, despite being regarded as most informed and prepared. One reason may be that she was stung by media reactions to her “Medicare for all” and other detailed proposals. More generally, she seemed to appear to be too knowledgeable about policy issues for her own good. I hope not, but I do believe that her campaign focused more on her ideas than on her biography.
Her story of growing up poor in Oklahoma, the early loss of her father, her own early divorce and her climb up the law school ladder is inspirational. Warren’s story matches Bill Clinton’s saga, but it received little attention. There are those who see gender discrimination here, but it may also have been her campaign’s decision to focus elsewhere. Campaigns are about showing voters what the candidate is like. So-called “debates” are not really policy deliberations but 30-second sales pitches.
I expect Biden will win the nomination, but it is not certain. Biden is more vulnerable now that it is a two-person race. It will be difficult for him to lay low as he has been for the past few months. It remains unclear that Biden has the physical stamina for a long presidential campaign. If Biden is nominated, I expect him to select a moderate woman for his vice president. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is a potential pick, as is Stacey Abrams of Georgia, but she probably doesn’t have the same national focus. The November election is a toss-up. Energy and expanding their base will determine the fate of Biden and Trump. By November, voters will be wary of hearing about Hunter Biden and the Mueller Report.