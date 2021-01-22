The inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President Kamala Harris struck the right notes of continuity and challenge, of history and hope.
Weeks earlier several people expressed the sentiment “why are we taking this risk? Why not have the Chief Justice go to Wilmington, Delaware, and swear in Biden right there in his own house?” Most Americans who watched the day’s events are probably glad we proceeded with the quadrennial ceremony of presidential transition. It turned out to be a magical event in a locked-down city.
The words spoken throughout the day were sincere and purposeful, the staging was familiar, yet refreshing with several surprises. It was reassuring, coming just two weeks after the Capitol insurrection incited by outgoing President Donald Trump.
In a socially distanced two-days of colorful designer outfits and pageantry, of high-tech visuals and bombastic fireworks, symbolism and formalities, it is old-fashioned oratory and poetry that should frame our collective memories.
Although they may go largely unnoticed, Sen. Amy Kloburch, a Democrat of Minnesota and Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican of Missouri, of course, set the tone right from the start.
By virtue of their Senate positions, they co- chaired the Joint Committee on Inauguration and shared presiding with dignity and appropriate humor. Kloburch proclaimed “This is the day our democracy picks itself up, brushes off the dust, and does what America always does, goes forward as a nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” She asked, “Have we become too jaded, too accustomed to the ritual of the passing of the torch of democracy to truly appreciate what a blessing and a privilege it is to witness this moment?”
Her colleague Sen. Blunt re-enforced the sentiment, saying “It’s a moment of unification. A new administration begins and brings with it a new beginning. And with that our great national debate goes forward, and a determined democracy will continue to be essential in pursuit of a more perfect union and better future for all Americans. What a privilege for me to join you today.”
Biden’s inaugural address was the familiar Joe Biden — a little longer than recent similar speeches, a mix of high thoughts and common language, with a little more emotion than most of his predecessors. He began with “This is America’s day. This is democracy’s day,” elaborating a few sentences later: “Today, we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but of a cause, the cause of democracy. The people, the will of the people has been heard and the will of the people has been heeded. We’ve learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.”
Becoming a bit more concrete Biden called for unity, saying “Without unity, there is no peace, only bitterness and fury. No progress, only exhausting outrage. Unity is the path forward.” He pleaded: “We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue. Rural vs. urban, conservative vs. liberal. We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts.”
Biden went on: ”That’s how it has to be. That’s what we do for one another. And if we are this way, our country will be stronger, more prosperous, more ready for the future, and we can still disagree. My fellow Americans, in the work ahead of us, we’re going to need each other. We need all our strength to persevere through this dark winter.”
Invoking “democracy” and calling for “unity” are lofty and abstract. Sooner or later Americans need to see purposive and competent government. Most citizens can contribute by going beyond our slogans, learning about the complexity of most public problems, and cooperate in improving our communities and nation.
The new president is not the orator of John F. Kennedy, Barack Obama, or maybe, even Bill Clinton, but I thought he was genuine throughout, not trying to be tougher than he needed to be, not playing above his level. He was reassuring — that’s probably just what we need right now.
Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet, hit it out of the park with the recitation of her “The Hill We Climb.” I propose that school kids across Columbia and America should read and recite the poem as I remember memorizing John F. Kennedy’s address in 1961 in fourth grade. Gorman’s poem is remarkable for its frankness and hope. It is memorable from beginning to end but there are several lines that stick with me:
“Somehow, we’ve weathered and witnessed.
A Nation that isn’t broken, but simply unfinished.”
And later:
The hill we climb, if only we dare it:
Because being American is more than a pride we inherit —
It’s the past we step into, and how we repair it.”
We’ve seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it.”
And ends:
“The new dawn blooms as we free it,
For there is always light,
If only we’re brave enough to see it,
If only we’re brave enough to be it.
While I will remember the words spoken on Inauguration Day, the visual symbolism of Presidents Bill Clinton, George Bush and Barack Obama being together on the dais and again at Arlington National Cemetery was priceless. Sadly, our most recent former president removed himself, probably forever, from that exclusive club.
Biden’s Inauguration Day went well, complete with a brief family stroll on Pennsylvania Avenue, now Black Lives Matter Place, perhaps so well that it is easy to overlook the 25,000 troops understandably isolating the inaugural events from the public.
We can all hope, some will pray, that it is a new day in America but for that to happen we must all be willing to wear a mask, get a shot, listen to one another and decide to cooperate.