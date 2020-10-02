Reactions by journalists, media observers, Facebook friends, and social media confirm that my decision not to watch the Presidential (so-called) Debate this week was a good one. Who knew it would be a school yard brawl? We all should have known, that’s who.
There have been more than a dozen competent books by, and dozens of personal interviews with, people who know President Donald Trump’s personality and decision-making style, and who have consistently painted a president who lives in his own world of made-up facts and relationships. Not enough of us have paid attention and acted on what we hear.
I recommend “Gaslighting America: Why We Love It When Trump Lies to Us” written by Amanda Carpenter, a former staff aide to two Republican senators. Carpenter identifies Trump’s standard tricks of hyperbole, preemptive accusations and distorting by suggestion. She identifies the following five steps that she argues are his standard behavior: stake an outrageous claim to control the news cycle; advance a false claim as he is denying it; create suspense with promises of further information — and policies — that are never produced; discredit the opposition from the start; and declare victory no matter what the outcome.
An amateur psychologist could reasonably anticipate that with Trump’s stagnant election poll numbers and last Sunday’s income tax reports, that Trump would be primed for a night of outrageous claims.
I have watched every presidential debate since 1976, and watched re-runs of 1960, of course, but knew that watching the 2020 debate would not make me any more informed about the candidates, nor would it would increase my personal happiness nor improve feelings about our political system. The first reactions I read on the internet confirmed the correctness of my decision: people felt more aggravated, agitated, and anxious and dozens of Facebook friends turned it off after 15-20 minutes. Opinion polls agree, too. A Politico poll found that 52% of viewers said they did not enjoy the debate and only 10% said the candidates were respectful to one another. Several polls showed that Trump did not help himself.
My immediate reaction to the earliest reports about the debate was concern about our country’s image around the world. In the summer of 1992, I was walking on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. and overheard a man from India, bending down on one knee, tell his grade school daughter, pointing to the U.S. Capitol “Look at that dome. All over the world, that building is a symbol of democracy and freedom.” I was so moved that I waited a few minutes and then initiated a discussion with the father as his daughter skipped ahead. He repeated that statement to me and added “All countries look to your county to do what is right.” His daughter would be in her 30s now. I hope she did not watch the debate.
I have heard similar expectations of America in Eastern Europe and in several Asian counties. In South Korea, I’ve read what hundreds of college students write about their first impression of the United States. They were nearly universally positive and often mentioned the Statute of Liberty, seeing an American president or first lady, and seeing Blacks and whites working together. I wish no South Koreans watched the debates.
In many countries , students and adults learn English by watching re-runs of American TV shows and news from the BBC and CNN. This week, they had an opportunity to watch the so-called presidential debates. Two of the first reactions by foreign diplomats described the debates as “insults, bluster, and a sense of a superpower in decline” and "the country we have looked to for leadership has descended into an ugly brawl.” Ouch.
Sadly, the last person who could have saved us from the debacle as it was unraveling was evidently ill-prepared to do so. Chris Wallace of Fox News, the debate moderator, stated the morning after: “I never dreamt that it would go off the tracks the way it did.” Wallace must be kidding.
Historians 10 years from now will be struggling to understand why so many Americans passively enabled Trump to destroy our political traditions of civility and further reduce bipartisan cooperation. Included might be the 30% to 40% of Americans who represent the “base” to which he always seems to be invigorating, but also former Speaker Paul Ryan and several senators who have remind silent in the face of Trump’s destruction.
Lately I’ve been recalling a Paul Simon song, “American Tune,” that was first recorded in the 1970s about the American experience, the Watergate affair andthe widespread feelings of disappointment, betrayal, yet resignation leading up to President Nixon’s resignation. The song depicts Americans as hard workers, struggling to get by, confused and lost. Simon writes about a dream with “the Statue of Liberty sailing away to sea.” The last verse of the song is:
Oh, and it’s alright, it’s alright, it’s alright
You can’t be forever blessed
Still, tomorrow’s going to be another working day
And I’m trying to get some rest
That’s all I’m trying to get some rest.
In 2020 that sounds like resignation to our national situation as we each try to fulfill our daily responsibilities.
Trump is not the initial cause of many ills of our political system. For reasons I do not understand, he has an ability to spot them and use them to his advantage at the expense of addressing our major policy problems. As a nation, we have had plenty of facts and evidence about COVID-19, the budget deficit, health care needs, the decaying infrastructure and low trust in governing institutions to list a few of our challenges. If we collectively choose to ignore it, it will be on us.