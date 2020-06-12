Street protests across America must transition into policy proposal drafts if permanent change is to result from two weeks of sustained rallies in honor of George Floyd. This is a tall task without a notable central leader such as the civil rights movement had in Martin Luther King Jr.
“Defunding the police” needs to be better focus-group-tested before it is rolled out as a promising response to more than two weeks of citizen action following Floyd’s killing.
Public policy change in America usually requires a good kick in the pants from events such as wars, social unrest and tragedies. Occasionally, social movements such as the women’s movement leading to the 19th Amendment result in change, but it takes a long time. Chief obstacles that the overwhelming reaction to Floyd’s killing will face in promoting policy change are social chaos, political disorganization, human fatigue and lack of pivotal leadership. Defenders of the status quo almost always have an advantage. The challenge for proponents of change is to propose feasible reforms while mainlining political pressure for change.
Last week in this space, I reviewed one set of police proposals “8 Can’t Wait.” This week I will react to another set of more ambitious national proposals called “8 To Abolition” that criticize the “8 Can’t Wait” reforms, claiming they have been tried and failed and that they mislead a public newly invigorated to the possibilities of police and prison abolition.
These “8 to Abolish” proposals are part of broader “abolition” movement that I first heard about relating to abolishing schools because they have failed blacks so persistently since school integration in 1954. This debate goes back to the 1960s and '70s about reforming the system or starving the system. After 50 years, I cannot shed the idea that the rich will take care of themselves and defunding the public sector will hurt the most disadvantaged the greatest. I guess I am still a moderate, but I am running out of patience.
Here are the “8 to Abolish” reforms.
1. Defund the police by reducing budgets each year until the police are zeroed out. It is hard to see that this is a good, or likely, idea. I wish they used the words “reform” or “reduce” the police. Public oversight of the police is lacking, but better trained police, with fewer guns and tank cars, probably cost more money.
2. Demilitarize communities including disarming police and private security forces, repealing laws that shield the public from knowing about police misconduct, and eliminating police from hospitals. Perhaps we are still in the shadow of 9/11’s concern about terrorists hitting us again anywhere in the U.S., but we have too many military-oriented vehicles and practices.
3. Remove police from schools is a good idea. Fear of another Columbine or Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting understandably makes us cautious, but we do not need to involve the police in every day of school. Everyone in a school who has contact with students should be educated in pedagogy and child psychology. Let’s make “school resource officer” a new degree program.
One idea that “8 to Abolish” mistakenly includes here is “disconnect property tax from school funding.” I have advocated this since the 1970s because unequal school funding is a result of the local property tax system used to fund schools.
4. Free people from jails and prisons which they expand to mean “free all people from involuntary confinement, including but not limited to jails, prisons, immigrant detention centers, psychiatric wards and nursing homes, starting with those who are aging, disabled, immunocompromised, held on bail, held for parole violations and survivors.” While there are too many people in jails and prisons, I can’t imagine abolishing them. We need to take a careful look at sentencing guidelines and ask what the purpose of prison time is. Few people in nursing homes can take care of themselves.
5. Repeal local ordinances that criminalize people involved in sex trades, drug trades and street economies such as panhandling and selling loose cigarettes. I suspect most white middle class citizens’ first response is negative, but proponents make a thoughtful argument that “criminalizing sex work harms sex workers and trafficking victims.”
6. Invest in community self-governance by establishing local neighborhood councils and "non-carceral violence prevention and intervention programs and skills-based education on bystander intervention, consent and boundaries, and healthy relationships." While this is promising, it requires lots of imagination and funding. Voting rates are quite low in low-income areas. Will the same citizens get involved in neighborhood councils? We had an incident in town this week where bystanders came to the assistance of police dealing with a man who threatened to harm himself at the outset of a protest march.
7. Provide safe housing for everyone by prohibiting evictions for rent nonpayment and repurposing empty houses and hotels for the homeless. Why hasn’t this been done? They specifically mention establishing land trusts, which Columbia is working on, but which needs to move faster.
8. Invest in care, not cops, by investing in child care, free public transit, quality public restrooms and youth programs. Yes, I’m for all of these, but I favor increasing taxes not defunding police.
Protecting the police will also reduce police presence in our communities. Reducing the free circulation of guns in a city will increase police safety as will prohibiting dark windows in vehicles that make it impossible for police to see who is in a vehicle at a traffic stop. We need to examine police practices to reduce police. Many of the times I observe police response, it seems like an over-response with four vehicles approaching a homeless guy lying on the sidewalk.
Police reforms, and broader social change, are necessary if we are to achieve racial justice. Slogans other than “defunding the police” might better focus attention on feasible proposals for change.