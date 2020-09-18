Wayne Sells’ Facebook posting about his disdain for NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem rightfully drew a quick reaction from Columbia Board of Education President Helen Wade. I have never met Sells nor am I a Facebook friend, but I saw his emotional eruption as a repost, the standard way most of us see inflammatory posts on social media nowadays. There are a lot of thorny issues raised here in this hyper-sensitive COVID-19 year.
Many, probably most, citizens are not aware that the primary sports field at our Rock Bridge High School was named the Wayne Sells Family Activities Field in 2006 after the Columbia Public Schools received a sizable donation from the Sells family. Part of public notoriety that comes with having a named facility is being subjected to public scrutiny. Board president Wade wrote that Sells posting “was insulting to put it mildly, and racist to put it bluntly” and “the content of the post is not representative of the beliefs of RBHS, of CPS or of our Board and appropriate action should be taken.”
My instant reaction to Sells’ rude and crude Facebook post was that his age, and generation, is showing. I suspect Sells would not have made those comments at a live community meeting. By this time, we all should know that expressing personal outbursts on Facebook is not a good idea because a non-friend will find it and use it against us. It’s all part of the gotcha and cancel culture.
Sells’ posting was crude. His getting an extra jab in at the end that “All Lives Matter” suggests to some that it was racist. Not knowing his life’s pattern, I won’t judge. It does suggest to me that he is still struggling to make peace with the storm of protests that have dominated the summer. That’s probably an age and generational thing, too.
Sells specifically express affection for our national anthem that he links to his military service. Apparently America has been very, very good to him. That’s his experience. I accept and honor his military experience as genuine. Being of similar age as Sells, I am aware of the disrespect and difficulties that veterans of the Vietnam era confronted while returning home. No one defends that pain and suffering endured by families of those lost and those scathed. Our nation has tried to heal those wounds and to not let similar indignities occur to veterans in other times. I pray that Black Lives Matter inspired protesters are aware of social injustices that have occurred to others before them.
But we all know in 2020 that not every one’s experience results in the pride and good future experienced by Mr. Sells. All people should react to the national anthem honestly. If instead of sentiments of belonging and admiration, it provokes feelings of pain and exclusion, let those sentiments be expressed, too. Our nation is big enough to absorb a few slights.
The national anthem is in danger of becoming “weaponized,” i.e. used for political, partisan, divisive purposes rather than to unify our nation. The national anthem should appeal to the entire nation, and should capture the patriotism, not primarily as a nod to the military. It should include the sacrifices all those COVID-19 emergency and medical workers the nation focused on early this spring and the teachers and essential workers helping us through social distancing. Using the national anthem as a litmus test for patriotism is self-serving, dangerous and misguided.
After hearing that the Board planned to rename the field, Sells requested that his family’s name be removed from the Rock Bridge field and that it be renamed Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Board of Education should remove the Sells name at its Sept. 24 meeting, but it should do no more harm. There is no rush to re-name. For the time being, Rock Bridge Stadium or Bruin Field will do.
There should be a community-wide discussion of what to name the field. I prefer that values, not money, influence the naming of public facilities. Certainly, the Board should learn not to name facilities after living people because we all have the potential to embarrass the school district. There is a lesson here for MU, too.
“Unity Stadium” would be a good choice, as would “Citizen” or “Voter” Field. Or what about “Academic Field” or “Open Discussion Stadium.” Or “American Independence Activities Field." Or Equal Justice Stadium.” There are lots of possibilities.
If the Board wants to name it after a local person who best illustrates the prevailing themes of summer 2020 they should name it “James Scott Stadium.” Such action would take Columbia a long way to healing a historical wound of injustice and would certainly provoke discussion among visiting and hometown fans alike. A less controversial name is Tom Bass, a former slave who became an inventive horseman and well-recognized trainer of the best show horses in the world. I believe there is evidence that Bass worked in the Nifong Park area, I wouldn’t be surprised if he worked the area where Rock Bridge High School is located.
An apology is a two-way street. Once it is offered, the offended need to accept it as genuine or dismiss it as pure public relations. If I may with humility call on Martin Luther King, Jr.: “Hate is too great a burden to bear.”