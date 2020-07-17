Twelve of the top 15 books on this week’s New York Times combined print and e-book nonfiction best sellers list are about race in America.
At the end of May, the only two were Michelle Obama’s "Becoming" and Robin DiAngelo’s "White Fragility." That is a huge cultural shift in just six weeks. It undoubtedly is driven by the public and street protester reactions to George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis.
That got me thinking: When was there another cultural change of this magnitude?
As a baby boomer, I considered events of the 1960s, '70s, '80s and '90s and the first two decades of 21st century.
Possible candidates would be the assassination of President John Kennedy, the civil rights atrocities in Birmingham (1963) and Selma (1965) or the “napalm girl” running in the street during the Vietnam War (1963).
I finally settled on the blockbuster TV mini-series “Roots: The Saga of an American Family.”
On Sunday, Jan. 23, 1977, more than 28 million viewers watched ABC’s first episode of eight straight nights of a television version of Alex Haley’s 900-page book by the same title.
The Jan. 30 finale attracted more than 100 million Americans (about half the country and nearly 85 percent of all television households), breaking all previous ratings records.
In the space of a week, "Roots" became a national event, bigger than the Super Bowl. Restaurants and bars closed early so people could get home to watch it. At the office, probably in groups of either Black or white, people talked about it around the water cooler.
Haley wrote in the dedication that he hadn’t planned for the research to take 12 years, but “just by chance" it was published in the bicentennial year of the United States. "So, I dedicate 'Roots' as a birthday offering to my country, where most of the series happened.”
The book was an immediate success, spending four months on the New York Times best sellers list, won the Pulitzer Prize and has been translated into 35 languages.
For the first time, the story of Black American slavery was prominently featured on network television with a first-class cast of Black and white actors. Kunta Kinte became a household name.
It was quickly recognized as huge event. In the introduction to the 2014 edition, Michael Eric Dyson wrote: “It changed the way black folk thought about themselves and how white Americans viewed them.”
Dyson added that it “brought black folks out of the shadows” and “spurred many of us for the first time to speak openly and honestly about the lingering effects of centuries-old oppression.”
After the television broadcast, more than 250 colleges and universities began offering courses on “Roots” and the history of slavery. And, like so many cultural events today, “Roots” inspired a baby-naming boom, with an increase of newborns receiving ethnic and African-inspired names.
Haley’s careful research of his ancestor’s origins placed them in Gambia with arrival in America in 1767. His approach is credited with generating widespread interest in genealogy; inquiries for genealogical records at the National Archives increased 300%.
Two themes in "Roots" may sound antiquated in 2020 but contributed to the book’s popularity. They are the focus on family and achieving personal freedom. To be realistic nowadays, a modern epic would have to consider mass incarceration, police abuse, systemic racism and justice — themes unlikely to appeal to more than half of American homes.
Haley’s timing was fortuitous. In 1976, Americans were generally upbeat and positive. They had gotten out of Vietnam, survived Watergate and elected Jimmy Carter as a president who entered office with high hopes.
Within a couple of years, inflation, recession and another round of the “energy crisis” became the backdrop for Ronald Reagan's landslide victory in the 1980 election. That set America on a course of budget cuts and removed the social safety net, contributing to a halt in black economic progress.
While I tend to focus on how government and public policies address social issues like racism and the racial dimensions of police behaviors and generational poverty, the surrounding societal culture is important. Certainly, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Voting Rights Act of 1965 were critical in promoting racial equality, but books and movies affect how we think and talk about race and our history.
There may never be another TV program that has the impact of "Roots" way back in 1977. In part, that’s because there are numerous media outlets streaming on-demand videos, making it unlikely that 100 million American viewers will sit down at the same time to watch anything other than sports.
And yet, having a sector of the population reading race-related books this summer is still likely to affect public opinion about how to achieve racial justice.
David Webber joined the MU Political Science Department in 1986 and wrote his first column for the Missourian in 1994. He can be reached at Webberd@missouri.edu.