Salman Rushdie, a controversial novelist going back more than 30 years, was attacked and stabbed 10 times last week while he was introduced as a speaker at Chautauqua Institution, a serene arts and literature community near Buffalo, New York.
I was there.
I didn’t actually see the attack because I was about 15 seconds late getting into the 4,000-seat outdoor amphitheater. What I heard was a collective gasp, shouts and calls of “Oh my God.”
I saw audience members and staff climbing onto the stage subduing the assailant and rushing to aid Rushdie.
Within seconds, a law enforcement officer with a dog was standing between Rushdie and the audience. Some audience members ran to leave the amphitheater, but most sat in stunned disbelief.
Rushdie, 75, has a history of provocative work and spent at least 30 years in hiding after his book, “The Satanic Verses,” inflamed the Islamic community.
In 1989, he was condemned in a death threat called a fatwa by Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini. Recently, Rushdie was active in Pen International promoting, artistic freedom and protecting other writers who had been threatened.
It is unknown so far what connection Hadi Matar, the 24-year-old from New Jersey charged with attempted murder might have had with extremism of any type, although he apparently admired Khomeini.
Chautauqua Institution (chq.org) is an idyllic community founded by Methodists in 1874 as a retreat center to teach their Sunday school teachers.
Its foundation rests on four pillars: art, education, religion, and recreation. It was an adult education movement that has the longest continuous book club in America.
Its website proclaims, “We are a community of artists, educators, thinkers, faith leaders, and friends dedicated to exploring the best in humanity.”
Prior to World War II, Chautauqua was the place to go. Presidents Ulysses Grant and Franklin Roosevelt spoke there, as did Susan B. Anthony and Jane Adams.
U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt is often quoted as saying Chautauqua is “the most American thing in America.” There were “daughter Chautauquas” and some traveling Chautauquas” across the country before the 1960s.
It’s a gated community that requires a seasonal, weekly or daily pass but not much security. It is a retreat, an education center, a summer camp for adults (and their children), and a resort.
Imagine a campus as large as Mizzou’s with the flora intensity of Shelter Gardens.
I’ve attended Chautauqua for one or two weeks each summer since 2009. Most visitors are multi-generational or at least return visitors. There are about 1,100 property owners, with 300 living there year-round.
Summer visitors stay in private inns and houses, including about 20 “denominational houses” owned by specific religious denomination.
A walkable campus of maple, oak, hemlock and pine trees teems with lace-cap hydrangeas and gladiolas on a large lake. Days are spent attending lectures and discussions with quality entertainment at night. It’s peaceful and comforting.
So, the attack on the major speaker of the day in the amphitheater was shocking. A violation of Chautauqua’s purpose and history.
I immediately thought it was a lone attack on a controversial author, not an attack on Chautauqua ‘s purpose. I never felt a threat. I was not a victim, a participant or even a close witness to this tragedy — but there were people who were.
I was an observer of hundreds of people’s responses to a tragic event. Four thousand well-educated, secure people just saw a stabbing. It was quiet, eerily quiet,
It felt like reactions to 9/11, although on a much smaller scale, in that people were dazed for hours. The major difference from 2001 is that now everyone has a cellphone.
People were calling family and friends to assure them they were all right and give them a personal account of what they saw. Hundreds of instant reporters were everywhere.
Very quickly there was disagreement: Was Rushdie stabbed or just punched? Some said they saw blood; others wondered, “why didn’t he jump up and give his lecture?”
I overheard expressions ranging from “this is not America” to “better get used to it just like Europe.” One man thought it was an audio guy rushing to fix the microphone.
I overheard three mothers discussing how they should tell their kids who were spending the day at Chautauqua’s Boys and Girls Club and deciding whether they should get them immediately or wait until the normal pickup time.
Later that evening, I heard a boy describe to his mother how the medevac helicopter landed on a baseball field to pick up the injured author. The boy probably won’t ever forget the rotating propellers and the stirred-up dust.
Grieving people often need other people. For the next few hours, small groups gathered on the plaza, sometimes in prayer. An official non-denominational vigil was held at 7 p.m., eight hours after the attack.
Within five days, the Chautauqua president announced that new security practices would be implemented, “including the use of metal detecting technology for screening visitors prior to entry to the Chautauqua Amphitheater and other venues.”
Several speakers were moved from an open-air hall to closed auditoriums, and bags were prohibited in some venues.
The use of metal detectors is not, in itself, a cause for alarm. We all are accustomed to passing through them at sporting events and music concerts, but it is not a good sign.
Moving speakers to indoor venues, however, is a major step. Presently, a person can buy a pass and walk in. That is apparently what the assailant did.
I suspect that will quickly change. Extreme measures like background checks and vehicle searches are imaginable but almost unthinkable.
The next day, checkout day for many visitors, I overheard several people wonder how things might be different next year.
Once again, more domestic security measures are creeping into America.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.