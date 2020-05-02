I conducted a second survey last week of Columbians about their concerns and reactions to COVID-19. The first survey in March focused on reactions about city and school responses, while this second survey asks more about individuals’ behavior and concerns.
Compared to March, respondents are worrying a bit less and have even more positive views of local government reactions. One key finding is that 67% think Monday is too early to allow Missouri’s and Columbia’s stay-at-home orders to expire while 20% said, “May 3 seems about right.” Back in March, 73% of respondents said that the stay-at-home orders should have been established earlier.
The second survey was conducted April 24 to April 30 and attracted a more representative sample of local residents in terms of gender balance, with 40% males compared to 33% in the first survey. Younger age respondents also were a larger part of the second survey, with those under 40 comprising 30% of respondents as compared to 20% in the March survey. I did not ask ethnic background in the first survey, but this second survey has 7% African American or black, 4% Asian American, 5% “international visitors” and 2% Hispanic. Slightly more than half of respondents live in the 65203-ZIP code, which encompasses southern and western Columbia. That represents about twice their proportion of the Columbia area.
Responses were gathered from three main sources: the Missourian website and social media, my Facebook and email contacts and “pass-thrus” from contacts I explicitly asked to forward the survey to people they knew. For each survey, there are about 260 responses.
Health concerns still dominate financial concerns by roughly the same margin. In March, health was chosen over finances 78% to 22% and in late April the split was 72% to 28%.
Overall, general concerns about health due to COVID-19 decreased from 93% to 78%. Respondents were asked about actions they have taken to monitor their health. Except for “using the internet” to read about COVID, selected by 80% of respondents, concern about COVID apparently does not motivate individual action. Only 35% of respondents indicated they have taken their temperature within the preceding 14 days, 9% have requested medical advice, 4% used an oximeter and 3% visited a medical clinic or office. Several respondents specifically mentioned following the CDC guidelines and Department of Health regulations. Some added they were disinfecting their home and a couple said they have not left their home since the stay-at-home order was announced.
Only 51% of respondents indicated they wear a face mask whenever they go to the grocery store, while 23% have worn it a few times. A full 20% said they never, or not very often, wear a face mask. One person thought we need more local guidance on face masks and said “the CDC tells us to be wearing them, but the employees of the health department are not wearing them.”
Favorable views of how neighbors and shoppers are doing socially distancing themselves increased only a few percentage points — 85% not up from 78% in March — while overall favorable views of how city and county government performed stayed steady at 82%, with 15% going from “satisfactory” to “very well.” In March, 13% replied, “they don’t seem to know what they are doing” but that response declined now to 9%. Several respondents made it clear that city and county policymakers are doing better than state and federal officials.
When asked “overall, how well is your area dealing with COVID-19?” positive responses increased from 79% in late March to 96% at the end of April. Yes, only 4% said “not very well.”
For the first time, respondents in April were asked how we should pay for the increased spending of state and local government. One-third said “the federal government should bear the cost,” followed by 18% saying “we will have to increase taxes,” 11% said “cutting waste in government spending should be enough,” with only 5% saying “other valuable programs will need to be cut.” A quarter of respondents said, “I don’t know, but it is a big problem.” Nearly 10% of respondents added comments, most of which were thoughtful and said, “some combination of the above.”
The survey found little support for protesters in several states, including Missouri, who demonstrated against the stay-at-home orders. Only 10% agreed with them, compared to the 60% who said the protestors “need to realize that the public health threat requires stay at home” and 24% who responded to the more extreme “I disagree with them — they must be nuts.”
More than a quarter of the respondents indicate some level of discomfort and stress during this stay-at-home period. When asked “how have you been,” 27% said “well — better than I expected” and 39% said, “Good. It’s a challenge, but I’m facing it.” Twenty-two percent said “so-so. Some good days, some bad days,” and 5% said “bad” or “very bad.” Several respondents added comments using the words “stress,” “anxiety” or “feeling isolated,” while several said they are getting used to being home.
When asked where will be the first place you go when the stay-at-home order is lifted, the largest response, 37%, was “I will stay at home,” followed by 16% saying “to a restaurant,” and 13% “back to work.” Eight percent chose the public library over the 4% who said the mall.
The snapshot of Columbia’s reaction and concerns I see in these two surveys is one of reasonable people trying to make it through this unusual experience. People are concerned about the disproportionate impact on the elderly, the poor and those who are homeless but are generally supportive of local government officials. Many respondents are concerned about how we will come out of this and about the long-term impacts.
The full results, and additional survey questions, are at online at bit.ly/COMOresults.