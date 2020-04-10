If we must have a pandemic, it’s good it came in spring. Spring is the season of rebirth, of freshness and green, of hope that one more cycle of the seasons will commence. Days are getting longer, coats are getting lighter, colors of the grass and trees are brighter. Red buds, magnolias and tulips are peaking, birds and squirrels seem to be everywhere. Peonies are only beginning to sprout to their ultimate three feet destinations. Spring is full of energy and promise. Spring is the season of optimism, of good intentions.

If we must stay-at-home, spring is the best time. Energy is flowing in both trees and kids calling us out for another lap of the block — while social distancing, of course. It is often a chore to get out in August’s heat and humidity and January can just be too damn cold. We can hunker down in December for the coming winter but hunkering while social isolating could be too much. About the only disadvantage of having a coronavirus pandemic in spring, if we must have one, is that its symptoms often are similar to those of spring allergies of pollen.

We don’t have a civic culture for celebrating the spring as we do for celebrating the coming of winter with Thanksgiving and Christmas. Aside from chocolate eggs and marshmallow chicks and bunnies, celebrations of spring have been influenced by the religious feasts of Passover and Easter. For people of the Christian faith, Handel’s "Hallelujah Chorus" may be the best-known song of the Easter season.

The Passover and Easter hold the promises of renewal and rebirth after journeys of struggle and hardship.

In spring 2020, while we are staying-at-home, a sense of recommitment and renewal is widespread on social media. A frequent sentiment is not wanting to return to normal after COVID-19 but to become something better. Often people express wanting to be more involved in their community as they always wanted to do but never quite follow through. There is hope and commitment here. It’s a widespread feeling.

An untitled poem went viral over the past several weeks with the preface “History repeats itself. Came across this poem written in 1869, reprinted during 1918 Pandemic. This is Timeless. It was written in 1869 by Kathleen O’Mara.”

And people stayed at home

And read books

And listened

And they rested

And did exercises

And made art and played

And learned new ways of being

And stopped and listened

More deeply

Someone meditated, someone prayed

Someone met their shadow

And people began to think differently

And people healed.

And in the absence of people who

Lived in ignorant ways

Dangerous, meaningless and heartless,

The earth also began to heal

And when the danger ended and

People found themselves

They grieved for the dead

And made new choices

And dreamed of new visions

And created new ways of living

And completely healed the earth

Just as they were healed.

I instinctively liked the poem for its reconciling resignation with optimism. Words such as "listened" and "learned," "healing" and "dreaming" and "think differently" and "new ways" grabbed my attention. But living in the internet age, I was immediately suspicious of the poem’s authenticity for what happened in 1869 that would motivate such thoughts? And what "exercises" were they doing in 1869? Moreover, how is it that this poem was rediscovered during the 1918 epidemic?

An internet search confirmed my suspicions. It turns out the poem was written last month, March 2020, not my Kathleen O’Mara, but by a Catherine aka Kitty O’Meara, a former teacher and chaplain living in Wisconsin on her blog called “The Daily Round.”

Oprah Winrey’s magazine has a good account of O’Meara’s writing.

How a poem, a quote, a photo goes viral in social media is anybody’s guess, except to say that it captures a widespread sentiment, feeling, perhaps a widely held wish. There seems little doubt that Kitty O’Meara of Wisconsin wrote “And the people stayed home” but how it was creatively doctored up to become a viral hit is less certain. It doesn’t really matter.

O’Meara’s poem captures the spirit of our spring 2020. It captures a yearning for change, for betterment. It captures change, a rebirth, discovering a new way. It is full hopeful. If we must have a pandemic, it’s good it came in spring.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

