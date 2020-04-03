Watching and listening to so much news about COVID-19 during this period of stay-at-home isolation can leave one asking, "Does anyone else feel like me?" To answer that, I conducted a survey of Columbians and found a high level of health concerns, generally positive view of city and county government decisions, mixed views of how well fellow citizens are doing at social distancing and agreement that the schools won’t open before June 1.
As of noon Thursday, 260 people responded to the survey. The single biggest surprise is the large gender gap, with women constituting 64% of the respondents and men 33%. Results also included three nonbinary persons. While women are almost always overrepresented in responses to surveys, the difference is jolting. I followed the same survey distribution process last April in a survey about the mayoral election and received a perfect gender balance. Apparently, men are not as concerned with things like pandemics.
To be clear: the survey is not statistically representative of Columbia. In addition to over-representing women, it under-represents citizens under 30 — only 8% — and has a median age in the upper 50s. Fully, 43% of the respondents are older than 61. Further, the respondents are not geographically representative. About 75% of the respondents reside in the 65203 ZIP code, which is much more than the 45% that is its share of Columbia’s population.
While the survey is not completely representative of Columbia's diversity, it is more informative than my sitting at home speculating about how fellow citizens might feel or reading just one person’s views. This survey gave me 260 neighbors sharing their thoughts.
It is no surprise that Columbians report concern about their health due to COVID-19 — 37% say "very," and 56% say "moderately." Three-quarters of respondents say they are more concerned with health impacts; one-quarter say a bigger concern is finances.
Twenty-five people — that’s almost 10% — report as of noon Thursday that they already know someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, while 55% say it is "very likely" that they will know such a person, and 25% say "maybe." Only 8% of respondents say they "will be surprised" if they know someone who has tested positive.
Seventy-five percent report they follow the news "a great deal," with 22% replying they follow "just like I usually do." Only 6.5% say, "not so much." One person added they are "trying to be informed but not overwhelmed."
City and country government performance is viewed as generally positive but mixed, with 27% replying that they have done "very well—seem to be on top of the situation" and 54% saying they have done "satisfactory—doing as they should." Only 13% think they "don’t seem to know what they are doing." A few respondents compared all three levels of government, with one saying local government did "better than the state and federal reactions but still not enough." Stay-at-home orders are almost universally viewed as necessary, with 73% saying such orders should have come sooner. Only four individuals think the orders are unnecessary.
One-third report they are working from home, 19% say they are isolated, only 10% report they have kids staying home from school and 4% — 10 people — have lost their jobs.
People deal differently with staying at home. The largest response — 29%— is that they are reading and exercising, with 24% saying, "nothing new, but that’s OK." Almost 30% say they are taking care of their families or helping other people in need. Individual responses such as "I’m freaking out" and "I had to send my kids to their grandparents because I’m an essential" worker makes this crisis real.
About 20% indicate that their neighbors and shoppers are not doing very well in social distancing, with 43% saying they are doing OK and 33% replying they are "doing very well — better than expected." Several respondents added that their neighbors are doing much better than their fellow shoppers.
Columbians have differing views about when to expect COVID-19 to peak, but we may be on the optimistic side. The most frequent response (29%) is April 30, followed by the 21% who say April 15. May 1 is the choice of 13%, May 15 the choice of 15% and May 31 is the choice of 10%. A few people are expecting it will be well into the summer. Several news research projections, one cited by Stephanie Browning, director of the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, estimate the peak will be about May 21.
Perhaps one of the most notable findings is that only 8% — 20 people — expect the public schools to resume fully before June 1. Only 30% of respondents have children in schools, with half of them saying its been "up and down" and a "real challenge" to adjust.
As an indicator of when things will really return to normal, the survey asked when Major League Baseball would return. More than one-third replied “it won’t in 2020,” followed by 22% saying the Fourth of July, with Aug. 1 the choice of 11% and 10% picking June 15. Only 17 people, about 7%, said Memorial Day. Some 15% responded with some form of "I don’t give a care."
Overall, Columbians appear to be positive, cautious and carrying on.
Complete results for the survey of local reactions and concerns are available at online at this link: bit.ly/MissourianCOVIDSurveyResults.
In addition to looking at the numbers, read some of the responses that appear under "other" for each of the questions.