With national, statewide and congressional district elections being decentralized and candidate-centric, it is difficult to find a unifying theme for the 2020 elections. President Trump appears to have been defeated but not in a massive repudiation that many of his critics expected. Looking at Senate and House races across the nation shows that Republicans did rather well and are poised to move on without Trump. Here are my top takeaways from the 2020 general election.
1. The presidential race was a bit closer than I expected with Joe Biden apparently winning 306 electoral votes, after counts in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — all states that Hillary Clinton lost in 2016. Biden added Georgia to his count but not North Carolina as I had predicted. There is a strong sentiment on social media that “it should not be this close after four years of presidential chaos.” COVID-19 is important to people, but not to their vote. 2020 looks a lot like other presidential elections. Biden did a little better than Hillary Clinton in 2016 all across the country, except for Miami-Dade County, Florida.
2. With all the attention understandably directed at the Electoral College, it will be easy to overlook that Biden won the popular vote with 50.5% to 47.8% for Trump. That 3-point margin compares well with victories by George Bush and Barack Obama in recent years.
The third-party vote totals about 1.5% compared to 5% in 2016. Third-party candidates’ percentages could have changed results in Georgia and Nevada.
3. Missouri is a solid red state — no surprise, just confirmation. The single best indicator that Republicans are strong in Missouri may be in the 2nd Congressional District where Republican incumbent Ann Wagner kept her seat against Democratic challenger Jill Schupp by 52% to 45%. This St. Louis County race was watched nationally to see if white suburban women would vote Democratic. Evidently, not enough did.
4. Turnout is up across America but actual numbers are preliminary. Evidently the summer of street protests and corporate campaigns calling for everyone to vote had an impact. The two major party candidates increased their totals by at least 12% with votes still being counted out West. The number of vote cast in Missouri and in Boone County increased by more than 7% since the 2016 election.
5. Republicans keep control of the U.S. Senate. A surprise, even with two Senate seats in Georgia scheduled for a runoff election Jan. 5, Republicans will likely stay the majority. The biggest surprises are Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, elected to her fifth term, and North Carolina Republican Thom Tillis keeping his Senate seat.
Surprisingly, Republicans picked up eight seats in the House of Representatives. Similarly, while it is still too early to know for sure, state legislative results are very stable. Only New Hampshire House and Senate have flipped party control from Democrat to Republican. Overall, 61 legislative chambers are controlled by Republicans and 37 chambers controlled by Democrats, with the Alaska House being equally divided.
6. In Missouri, Amendment 1 extending term limits to other statewide offices was defeated; Amendment 3, reversing 2016’s redistricting and political reforms, passed with 51%. Really? I must not be seeing this right. To me, Amendment 1 was a minor housekeeping issue and Amendment 3’s defeat would have made it less likely that the foxes are guarding the chicken coop.
7. Boone County is an oasis of blue in a sea of red. Republican Fred Parry was defeated in his attempt for re-election. State Sen. Caleb Rowden lost Boone Country but won Senate District 19 against Judy Baker due to Cooper County, pretty much like he did in 2016.
8. Inconsistent and incorrect polls add to the chaos and increase cynicism. There are too many polls that too many media report because it’s easy reporting. Apparently, there are “Hidden Trump voters” in many states, e.g. Florida, that made it hard to estimate actual voter preference.
9. Voting reportedly went well across the nation. Some of the COVID-19 induced changes to the voting process, such as easy early voting and voting by mail, should be refined and made permanent. The state-by-state confusion about closing times, counting deadlines and partial vote announcements should be standardized via voluntary cooperation of state secretaries of state.
10. As expected, President Trump alleges widespread voter fraud as the cause of his defeat and threatens legal action. Fox News and several Republican leaders, including the Georgia Republican Secretary of State are skeptical. Over the next month, Trump will have to show real evidence in court, or he will be dismissed as just a sore loser.
The United States is a centralist, moderate nation. It is a mistake for either party to try to become a permanent majority with extreme positions. Voters in 50 states won’t let that happen. A common claim we hear every day is that America is divided and polarized. The political process is more divided and polarized than are the citizens.
The long 2020 campaign is over. Now it is on to a peaceful and dignified transition of power.