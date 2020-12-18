Christmas, or the more generic “holiday season,” always brings a rush of emotions, but none more than 2020 because of political and COVID-19 anxieties and isolation.
The Christmas season is a mixture of traditional, religious, commercial and cultural aspects that can overload even the steadiest and carefully-minded among us. This year most of us will travel less, window-shop less, visit family and friends less, socially celebrate less. We will have to work at it to make it a “Holly Jolly Christmas” or to be “Home for Christmas (if only in our dreams).”
The modern American Christmas tradition stems from the popularization of Clement Moore’s 1822 “Twas the Night Before Christmas” that presented a fairy tale alternative to the Christian tradition of St. Nicholas celebrated widely throughout Europe. The poem is the basis for the modern notion of Santa Claus with his cheerful, rotund white-bearded face, calling his reindeer by name and bringing toys to children. Moore’s poem may be the first poem most American kids learn voluntarily.
Likewise, traditional Christmas songs may be our first introduction to music because we sing them at school, church and home. One irreplaceable loss this December is the school concerts and plays that won’t take place because of virtual schooling.
The foundation of most of our personal sentiments about Christmas is often based in our early family experiences. Mine were wonderful. In a family of eight kids, with some visiting relatives, no school and usually a snowy white Christmas, it seemed like Hallmark had heard about us. My silly parents even had a neighbor dress up as Santa Claus for the first 10 to 12 years of my youth. He was well informed about our Christmas wishes, as well as our school and family responsibilities, and pulled presents from his white duffle bag with flair. We had the pleasure of re-enacting it one year for my parents when I was in my 20s, and they loved it. I guess they saw they had been successful in making Christmas memories we cherish.
My siblings and I recently Zoomed to talk about our Christmas memories, and, not surprisingly, we had many of the same ones: waking up too early on Christmas morning and sneaking down the stairs; the year we got the family toboggan; and how our unmarried aunt sent all eight of us the same matching pajamas, robes or sweaters for about 20 years.
The Christmas culture has, of course, a commercialism that many profess to object to but can’t seem to shake. The explosion in “Black Friday” shopping since the 1980s seems not to have been slowed by the more convenient internet form of shopping. On the other hand, the season seems to bring out our compassion, at least the aspects of charitable giving and caring for the less fortunate. The cynic, of course, asks why we don’t have that Christmas spirit all through the year.
The Christmas culture also has a bittersweet theme of suffering and loss, and of joy and hope. Our political history still recalls “Washington Crossing the Delaware” — to take control of Trenton from the Hessians on Christmas Night 1776 — as one of the most viewed paintings in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. And then there is the Christmas Truce in World War I in 1914 when German, French and British soldiers ceased their combat for several hours on Christmas Eve to mingle and share food and fellowship before returning to war.
More recently, in 1986, three astronauts on Apollo 8 read from the book of Genesis from the Bible while in the moon’s orbit on Christmas Eve. The broadcast became one of the most watched television events in history, ending “Merry Christmas, and God bless all of you, all of you on the good Earth.”
For the early baby boomers coming of age in the 1960s, perhaps the single memory of the bittersweetness of Christmas is Simon and Garfunkel ‘s 1966 “Silent Night and the 7:00 News” that artfully blended the sacred with the cold realities of our lives.
Christmas songs reflect the many streams of seasonal sentiment ranging from the religious “O Holy Night” to the comedic “Grandma got run over by a reindeer.” Hearing well-recognized Christmas songs in other languages presents a familiar feeling suggesting that we may all be one people.
Over the past several decades, legal battles over having a nativity on the courthouse lawn and the alleged “War on Christmas” may have had a dampening effect on public holiday celebrations, even totally secular ones. The National Christmas Tree near the White House, and similar displays in many cities, reflect the blend of religious, commercial and traditional aspects of Christmas.
My strongest, most bittersweet recent memory of Christmas was 15 years ago, at the Missouri United Methodist Church where Pastor Jim Bryan gave his Christmas Candlelight Sermon about the history of “I heard the bells on Christmas Day,” written by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow in 1863. My elder son was a Marine in Iraq, and I felt Longfellow’s despair that “There is no peace on earth. For hate is strong and mocks the song of peace on earth, good will to men.”
Bryan’s refrain was one of hope, saying “The star shines bright for those who want to believe.”
Believers and non-believers will return to Christmas Eve services once the pandemic is no longer a public health threat. This year, the internet will be busy with streamed services from the Vatican, national cathedrals and local churches. Our universal hope of "Peace on Earth" is shared around the globe.