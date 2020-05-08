The past two months are the first time since 1982 that I have not taught a public policy or politics college class. I miss it. It is my own fault. I could have a taught a virtual class using Zoom, but I chickened out. I had not even heard of Zooming back in mid-March. This past week, I Zoomed three times for different purposes.
I miss not having a class discussion about COVID-19 with a specific focus, such as, “Is it too early for Columbia and Missouri to open up?” In classes, I never tried to preach my point of view because I would rather listen and watch about 50 upper-class students discuss a hot topic.
My MU political science courses typically consisted of about two-thirds suburban students, a few from St. Louis or Kansas City and a few from rural Missouri. Usually, they were balanced in terms of gender and ideology. I seldom had more than three black students. Among those who revealed their party identification, Republicans usually outnumbered Democrats by a few.
Over the years, my classes had some wonderful and memorable discussions because the students engaged the topic and cared. There was little grandstanding. I still remember the first class after 9/11, the class after MU’s “cotton ball incident” in 2010 and a semester-long discussion about the federal budget deficit in 2011. I learned early in my career that big juicy topics, like abortion, gay marriage and the death penalty, seldom made for engaging class discussions because everyone knew their opinions and tended to repeat the same old stuff their parents told them.
But “Is it too early for Columbia and Missouri to open up?” would make for a thoughtful, lively, civil discussion because it matters, and most people have conflicting views. It would be 50 people trying to figure it out and make a good decision. If it was near the end of the semester, it would be 50 people who I knew, cared about and would be pulling for to contribute to class discussion and to consider new ideas that might be unsettling to them. It would involve 50 people who could hold each other accountable because they had gotten to know them and their preexisting opinions over the previous few months.
I would have written “Is it too early for Columbia and Missouri to open up?” on the board and said, “Let’s make a list of topics and themes that we can discuss one-by-one next class. Will everyone write a few ideas on your laptop?” And then I would have waited. After a minute or two, just when a few students began to stir, I would have looked at someone who was average or typical in his or her participation and asked, “So what do you think?” Most likely, that person would have respond “Yes, it’s too early; people are still dying in Missouri and all over the U.S.”
There would be a few mentions of social distancing and testing. Sooner or later, someone would state there are estimates of more than 150,000 COVID-related deaths and the need to “flatten the curve.” That may have sparked a student across the room to say “Flattening the curve might flatten the economy.” The unemployment rate might hit 14.7% already, it could reach 20%? Who knows? That’s a depression. For what?"
Then, all heck would break out like a family argument at Thanksgiving dinner. “Sure, people are dying, but does keeping everyone shut-in do anything? Why can’t we just wear face masks and social distance?”
To which someone would say, “Like everyone will do that. It’s public contamination. I don’t want to get sick or my grandparents to die, because someone who may be asymptomatic spread the virus at a coffee shop.”
A student near the window would chime in: “Isn’t that the risk we take? Or decide to take? People overly concerned about COVID-19 can decide to stay home. I thought it was still America, where people decide what to do, not let government tell them what to do.”
Somebody would ask, “When will this end? No one seems to know. Not only isn’t there an end game; there is no announced goal. It can’t be the new normal.”
A quiet student might say, “I agree. I’m from southern Missouri. My parents drive to Jeff City for jobs they are over-qualified for, and now, they might lose them. Where are we going to find summer jobs? I guess, if you are from Ladue, your parents will take care of you, but some of us have to work and borrow to be here.”
A student trying to change the subject might say: "How did COVID-19 become an ideological issue. No, now it’s a political issue. Maybe the media made it a hot political issue instead of reporting what the experts say.”
Someone might respond: “We know why. The president has offered no leadership. He hasn’t even taken the symbolic action of putting on a face mask. Just wait till he tests positive, and then, we will be required to wear mask all the time, even sleep in one.”
A student in the front row might say, “Don’t forget federalism. It’s the governors who oversee public health. They closed their states; now, they are opening them. Maybe we have overreacted in Boone County with only one death and a few hospitalizations, but evidently, they were slow to act in New York City.”
A few minutes after the class was supposed to have ended, I would say, “Well, that’s a good list to get us started. We will resume this discussion next week.” Students would be talking with one another, as they gather up their stuff and walk out the door.
I miss having those kind of class discussions. It’s hard to imagine a Zoom class could approach that level of intensity and insight, but that may be the new normal.