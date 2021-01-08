Jan. 6 will be a day that lives in infamy in American political history. Like Dec. 7 and Sept. 11, Jan. 6 has shaken our fundamental beliefs about ourselves to our core.
Never did we expect our fellow citizens to invade and ransack our nation’s Capitol.
Never did we expect to see, or so we thought, an American president incite a mob to attack the Capitol — a hallowed symbol of democracy around the world. Presidential sedition?
Trump’s inciting his followers to march on the Capitol is an abuse of his office and a breach of his public trust that cannot be condoned or allowed to pass unpunished.
It is unlikely that Vice President Mike Pence will lead the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment. It is unlikely the Senate will conduct another Trump impeachment effort initiated by the House in the next 10 days. Either route requires two-thirds agreement of the Senate. Good luck with that.
Instead, I propose that Congress censure Trump, a mild rebuke that requires only a majority of both chambers. Censure, which some may see as a slap on the wrist, is better than outrage today and no action before Jan. 20.
Regardless of Trump’s tweet that he will not attend the inauguration, a sentiment he can change if he wishes, Congress should also formally disinvite him to the inauguration. Congress is in charge, not Trump.
The Jan. 6 insurrection was a dark, despicable, troubling event that reveals several truths most of us don’t want to admit.
Yes, this is part of who we are. We have had clues about a small underground network of hate groups that do not respect the rule of law, feel aggrieved and are easily encouraged by hateful falsehoods.
Yes, there are elected officials who so easily put personal ambition above the public interest that they take advantage of revolutionaries.
Yes, white privilege doesn’t only mean better housing and higher graduation rates. It means white protestors are not held to the same scrutiny by security forces as are Black Lives Matter activists.
The Senate and House procedure interrupted by the mob was the congressional receipt of Electoral College votes cast Dec. 14 in the 50 state capitols that confirmed Joe Biden’s victory.
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley contributed to the mob’s sense of entitlement with his efforts to challenge the election results from six states that would have denied the election to Biden.
Hawley‘s legislative idea was for Congress to adopt a new role requiring it to investigate the election process and results rather than accept votes as legitimate after they had been reported by states.
Many senators believe this would be a shift of constitutional power from the states to Congress.
The rally on the National Mall leading to the invasion of the Capitol, which suspiciously met little resistance from the U.S. Capitol Police, was the culmination of a two-month campaign of lies by Trump to undermine the credibility of the 2020 presidential election.
Breaking windows and doors and scaling exterior walls, the mob overwhelmed security, entered the House and Senate chambers and ransacked offices as legislative members hid in fear inside offices and caucus rooms.
After seven hours in forced recess, the Capitol was declared safe, and the House and Senate resolutely reconvened to continue counting electoral votes alphabetically by state.
Eventually, Hawley’s motion to reject Arizona’s electoral votes failed 93-6 and to reject Pennsylvania’s failed 92-7. In the House, similar votes failed with almost 60% of Republicans supporting rejection.
At 3:41 a.m. Thursday, Pence declared Joe Biden the next president and Kamala Harris the next vice president.
Now, we must see Hawley in a new light. To the dismay of his senior colleagues, he attempted to use congressional procedure for purely personal political gain.
Hawley offered to sponsor the motions to reject the electoral votes from Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, thereby overriding voter will and attempting to deny Biden the presidency.
He tried to explain that he wasn’t trying to reject the Electoral College results but merely “to make a protest.” The only defense of his actions was “that it had been done before.”
Hawley is a young man in a big hurry, who appears to be building a record of losing original supporters in a very short time. Former Sen. John Danforth last week described the Electoral College challenge as “highly destructive” and after the riots said that supporting Hawley was “the biggest mistake of my career.”
Similarly, Springfield businessman David Humphrey, whose family funded half of Hawley’s 2018 campaign, denounced him as a “political opportunist” who used “irresponsible, inflammatory, and dangerous tactics” to incite the rioting that took over the U.S. Capitol Building.
The MU Student Bar Association called on Hawley to resign. MU Law School Dean Lyrissa Lidsky wrote, “as a First Amendment lawyer, I view these events as a failure of reasoned public discourse as an antidote to political violence. As a lawyer, I view them as a threat to the rule of law. As an educator, I view them as a failure of civic education. As a patriot, I pray for our country.”
Well said, Dean Lidsky. I could not say it any better.