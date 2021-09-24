This week we saw a contrast in appropriate behavior by local public officials.
One issue was retired Judge Gary Oxenhandler and attorney Rusty Antel’s proposal to remove two murals from the Boone County Courthouse.
The other was Missouri Rep. Chuck Basye’s criticism of a Hickman High School class.
Using these two instances of behavior by public officials would be an effective teaching tool in social studies and civics classes.
Purporting to be motivated by “parents upset with the deception that’s occurring in our schools,” Basye focused on a music video by rapper Childish Gambino titled “This is America.” It was used in an advanced placement class at Hickman High School.
Basye called for the resignation of the Columbia Public Schools superintendent, citing ignored parents who criticized the video's content.
Fortunately, I found "Hidden Meanings Behind Childish Gambino's 'This Is America' Video Explained" that I imagine is similar to what a high school class would discuss. While I don’t personally enjoy this particular genre, I suspect it is very familiar to high school students in 2021, despite parental denials.
Rather than advising the concerned parents about ways to contact the Hickman teacher themselves, Bayse took it upon himself to email the teacher and the school principal. He ultimately unloaded on CPS Superintendent Brian Yearwood in a news release rather through direct contact.
Bayse called for Yearwood to resign in the news release. His concerns broach critical race theory and the 1619 Project. Here is an excerpt:
“Given the fact that Dr. Yearwood is either unaware of the subject matter being taught in his schools or is blatantly lying, it’s clear he’s not fit to carry on as superintendent. Immediate change is needed to improve the educational environment so that it is appropriate for young people.”
Mimicking the above sentence, Bayse either knows that no superintendent of a sizable school would be familiar with every teacher's daily lesson plans, or he is using the complaint as a political stunt.
Contrast that with Oxenhandler and Antel’s request to remove two murals in the staircase of the Boone County Courthouse that have been displayed since 1994.
The murals are the work of the late Columbia College art professor, Sidney Larson, and they are his interpretation of early days in Boone County.
Oxenhandler and Antel first discussed the murals with the presiding judge because they saw it as a courthouse matter. Then after talking with other judges, they sent the request to the Boone County Commission.
Their concern, expressed in a letter to more than 50 members of the local Bar Association, is that the depiction of vigilante justice as inappropriate within a judicial building. The murals show a white man being lashed by a law enforcement officer and a Black man’s lynching being prevented by MU President James Rollins.
Oxenhandler and Antel ask their fellow lawyers: “What message does the hanging and whipping send to a party in litigation, a defendant in a criminal case, a student on a class tour or a juror?
I have walked past the murals at least 50 times in 35 years, but I never thought twice about the message they were sending. Further, I’ve never studied them carefully until this week when I read the explanatory plaques on each side of the mural.
I particularly noticed some historically significant events including Blind Boone at his piano, James Lange’s meat market and a scroll of the loyalty oath to the federal (North) government in 1861 that citizens were asked to take. One impact of the murals, especially considering the vigilante justice scenes, is to illustrate how much progress we have made over the last century and a half.
If these two large murals (approximately 15 feet by 7 feet) were in a museum, they should certainly be preserved and displayed, but they are not appropriate for a “hall of justice” in 2021.
Why should a defendant already under stress have to face more stress? Certainly, the murals would not be installed “as is” in the current political climate.
The Boone County Commission will meet Tuesday in a public meeting where proponents and opponents can weigh in on the fate of the murals. The consensus of several people I have informally talked with, as well as my personal view, is that the murals should be moved to a more suitable location.
They are affixed to the wall with a large wooden frame, not painted directly on the wall, so the cost should not be an obstacle. Their size, however, will be a challenge.
The Roger Wilson Government Center could display them high up in the atrium. Perhaps the State Historical Society of Missouri or the Boone County History and Culture Center has space for them.
Bayse should proceed in a similar orderly, thoughtful fashion in his announced intention to “continue to investigate this matter until corrective action is taken so that our young people receive the education they need and deserve.”
In that light, Bayse should meet the Hickman teacher, the Columbia School Board and the superintendent about the video and listen to their perspectives about materials used in class. He could also learn the proper procedure that concerned parents should follow to have their concerns addressed.
For decades prior to COVID-19, Hickman has had a “Speak Your Mind” forum where students could listen to and question members of the community about current issues. Perhaps Hickman will invite Bayse to participate and discuss both the process and substance of his complaint.
Public officials are entrusted by citizens to make decisions promoting the public good. Haphazardly calling for public officials to resign has become a cheap political weapon in the perpetual politics of grievance.
As the late Speaker of the U.S. House Thomas "Tip" O’Neil once observed, “Any jackass can kick down the barn door, but it takes a skilled carpenter to build one.”