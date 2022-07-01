Starting with Pennsylvania’s capitol in about sixth grade in the early 1960s and seeing Montana’s capitol this June, I have visited all 50 state capitols.
By visit, I mean “stand inside the state capitol.” I roam the capitol building, looking for the Senate and House chambers — except in Nebraska, of course, which is unicameral.
I walk the capitol grounds, paying close attention to the buildings and businesses that have grown up around the state house.
Usually, I strike up conversations with information resource guides or security officers about the most important aspect of their building or where is a good place to eat.
I tend to avoid organized tours, but I do sometimes latch onto a group if the information I overhear seems particularly important.
State capitols are marvelous buildings, cathedrals of government. They teem with history and display our aspirations for self-government.
A repeated lesson from a day’s visit to any of the 50 capitols should be a realization that American government includes the power and authority of state governments independent of the national government in Washington, D.C.
My second capitol visit was almost certainly Maryland on a visit to the Naval Academy in Annapolis on a family vacation. I’ve re-visited it several times since and feel the weight of history there more there than any other capitol.
It is the nation’s oldest capitol still used by the legislature, once served as the nation’s capital, and is where Gen. George Washington resigned his commission as commander of the Continental Army.
Most of my capitol visits over the past 40 years were on family vacation trips or side trips while attending professional conventions.
I’m not sure when I embraced the goal of visiting all 50 capitols, but about 20 years ago, I hung a large wall map with pins in the capitols I had yet to visit.
Once I had visited the capitols in Hawaii (2004) and Alaska (2011), it was just a matter of time before I explored all of them.
There is a reason Montana was my 50th. Montana is a tough capitol to get to. Helena is a long way from Columbia, and seldom would anyone just pass through the city. It became a destination venue that I had to plan to visit.
Attending college in Ohio gave me many opportunities to pass through Columbus where I stopped several times.
I later lived four years and did my dissertation research in the Indiana capitol in Indianapolis.
Both are my textbook notion of what state capitols should be: centrally located, with good transportation, ample space for growth, monuments and commercial support, such as hotels, restaurants and meeting places. Not all state capitols fit that criteria.
One lesson from capitol visits is just how similar they are. All are majestic, all but about 10 have domed rotundas, and all, except Nebraska, North Dakota and Louisiana, have classical Roman or Greek columns.
All were built at great expense to the state’s citizens and usually use native materials. Perhaps the biggest contrast of state poverty to architectural grandeur is Charleston, West Virginia, where the golden dome stands out from the surrounding hills and hollers.
Many capitol locations resulted either from a dispute or to prevent another locality from snatching the seat of state power.
Only Boston, Atlanta and Phoenix are in major U.S. cities. At least 10 state capitols are in homes to major universities. It was harder to stop in capitols in Delaware and New Jersey, even though they are centrally located, I was on my way to seemingly bigger, more important destinations.
I deliberately visited several state capitols in the South, e.g. Jackson, Mississippi, and Montgomery, Alabama, because of their role in the 1960s Civil Rights Movement.
Likewise, I made tourist trips to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Austin, Texas, because they seem to attract a disproportionate amount of public attention.
The Texas House is the largest House chamber in the country, and the capitol in Baton Rouge is a high-rise office building, as are the ones in Nebraska and North Dakota.
New York’s strikes me as the “strangest” state capitol. Albany is out of the way, and the building itself has no dome. It looks more like a European palace or monastery than an American capitol.
Several capitols seem in the wrong location to me. Richmond, the capitol of Virginia, should have been in Charlottesville. Cheyenne is in a tiny corner of Wyoming.
Like much of the state, California’s capitol in Sacramento seems crowed and a bit undersized for the governance challenges they face. Even the size of the legislative chambers seems small, with only 40 senators and 80 House members meaning. There are more Californians in the U.S Congress than there are in the state Senate.
Hartford, Connecticut, might be my favorite capitol. The building itself is prim and proper, but most memorable is the way its state Senate is arranged in a circle with the members sitting by district (1 to 36) and not political party.
The purpose is to encourage the members to work together and promote civil discussions rather than to preach to an empty chamber.
Which gets us to Missouri, the state I’ve lived in longest and now call home. It makes perfect historical sense for our founders to have located the capitol on the Missouri River in the middle of the state, but it is now isolated because of poor transportation service.
Being built on the edge of a cliff has also made infrastructure and supporting development difficult and expensive. But as a building, Missouri’s capitol is top-notch, with more history, art and inscriptions than most capitols.
The U.S. is a big country. It is a diverse in population, lifestyles, natural climate and resources — and history, as we say but often forget.
Just visiting the capitols in the states surrounding Missouri will help you better recognize the challenges of governing such a big country.
David Webber joined the MU Political Science Department in 1986 and wrote his first column for the Missourian in 1994. He can be reached at Webberd@missouri.edu.