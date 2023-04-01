A couple weeks ago, I was hurrying out of the Columbia Public Library to get home to watch NCAA March Madness when I noticed “The Eye of the Team,” by Morgan “Mo” Eye.
The cover photo of a young woman holding a basketball wearing No. 30 on a gold jersey probably helped jogged my memory. I remembered that name from the Mizzou women’s basketball team a few years ago and recognized it as the current Hickman High School girls’ basketball coach, so I picked it up to give it a quick look.
Eye played at Mizzou from 2012-2015 where she holds the Mizzou record for most three pointers in a single game, a season and a career.
Eye’s career honors include being invited her sophomore year to USA Basketball tryouts and in her senior year to compete in the national women's 3-point competition held at the legendary Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, where the classic film “Hoosiers” was shot.
I immediately liked the writing and tone of the book, so I checked it out, figuring there was less than a 50 percent chance I would read it.
Later that day I gave it another look and was drawn in by the right amount of detail about her childhood and her early success in basketball. Eye tells the story of her hometown, Montrose, Missouri — population 384, high school graduating class of 12, and her early basketball success there.
I enjoyed the whole book. “The Eye of the Team” is 300 pages of fast, cheerful, insightful reading telling of her ups and downs of growing from a farm girl to a Missouri Class 1 state champion to a NCAA Division 1 star.
Eye vividly captures the major transitions in her athletic life, including her transition to Mizzou, her transition from player to being a graduate assistant for two years, and her transition to Southeast Missouri State University as an assistant coach. The book was published in May 2019 prior to her becoming the Hickman head coach in August 2020.
Eye recalls the conversation she had with Mizzou coach Robin Pingeton, whom the players call Coach P, when she was offered a Mizzou scholarship. Pingeton nicely commented on Eye’s game performance and began the process of boasted her confidence while pointing out some improvements.
On campus, Eye roomed with Bree Fowler, the other player making up Pingeton’s first recruiting class, who gave Eye her nickname Mo and who Eye describes as her best friend.
Eye recounts her introduction to regular weight training, her improved diet of fewer cheeseburgers and more veggies, her exposure to sports psychology, team building and adopting the practice of “visualization” to improve her skills even off the court.
Eye is disciplined and “enjoyed” the team requirement of shooting 1,000 “makes” a week using a “shooting gun” — sort of an automatic rebounder.
One lesson Eye and her teammates learned was their “arousal level” (which Eye renamed “hype level” for her high school coaching), the energy level at which a players perform at their best. Eye figures her is 6 or 7, but she often enjoyed playing when her teammates and the arena were going crazy.
I became a fan of Mizzou women’s basketball in the late 1980s, probably for two reasons. First, the women’s game is easier to follow and is better suited for understanding and teaching young kids the strategy of the game.
The fact is, I play basketball like a woman — I like to pass and I never could dunk. Second, attending a game is just less time consuming with closer parking and less hoopla.
There are a few differences between the women and men’s game, i.e., a slightly smaller ball, a longer shot clock and four quarters rather than two halves but not as many difference in performance statistics as one might think.
Comparing Mizzou women's basketball cumulative 2022-2023 statistics — University of Missouri Athletics (mutigers.com) and men’s basketball cumulative 2022-2023 statistics shows that women’s average points scored was 64.8 compared to men’s 78.9 so the men’s game was certainly faster.
However, overall shooting percentages were more similar (43% versus men’s 46%), free throw percentage similar (73.5% versus men’s 75.8%), and three-point shooting almost identical ( 35.3 % versus men’s 36.0%).
The biggest difference between MU women and men basketball games is attendance. Women drew 2,462 spectators compared to men’s 11,571. Mizzou women lagged their opponents home court attendance by about 2,000 while men surpassed their opponents home attendance by almost 1,000.
This difference is not just an MU thing. Men’s Division I 2022 basketball games averaged nearly 3,000 more fans in attendance than women’s Division I games.
In the NCAA tournament, men’s teams averaged 19,012 fans in attendance, while women’s teams averaged 7,193 fans.
TV ratings show even a larger difference. In the first two rounds of March Madness in 2022, men’s games averaged 9.12 million viewers, compared with the women’s first two rounds average of 474,000 viewers.
I don’t understand the lack of attendance at Mizzou women’s games, especially among college-aged fans. If it weren't for local senior citizens and young families, MU women’s games might have as many visiting team supporters as Tiger fans.
Unfortunately, attendance sooner or later becomes an issue, but probably not as important as gaining a bid to the NCAA tournament, because money talks.
The natural inclination of athletic directors is probably to imitate the men’s game with increasing pressure on coaches to take advantage of the transfer portal and boosters to generate NIL funds.
As I wrote about in my last column, following the madness of college basketball, this may increase immediate competitiveness, but it will reduce player and team legacies.
Eye’s college experience represents the best of traditional basketball lore, a Cinderella story she calls it, of a player from a small town succeeding as a big-time college athlete. Right after you finish reading "The Eye of the Team," watch “Hoosiers” again.
