Americans don’t like wearing face masks. Face masks are often thought to be an easy way to reduce the chance of airborne pathogens, such as the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, from being transmitted from human to human. Along with social distancing, face masks are a relatively inexpensive way to stop the spread of COVID-19. While culture and prior history affect America’s resistance to wearing face masks, ultimately politics is also an influence.
Compared with Asia and Europe, face mask use is not a widespread practice in the U.S. Protective masks are required in most German states and recommended in shops and restaurants and at bus stops and on public transit throughout Germany. Italy strongly recommends wearing face coverings but reportedly a price ceiling has resulted in a severe shortage of masks.
America was unprepared for COVID-19 — not only government officials, but more importantly culturally. Epidemics and pandemics are not part of how we see the world. Before this spring, few of us remember anything about the 1918 influenza. Researchers at Indiana University asked residents of that state how likely it was that their family would be harmed by a major disease outbreak in the next 10 years. Only 18% of survey respondents said "likely" or "very likely” compared to the 43% of respondents who said it was likely their families would be impacted by extreme weather, the 49% who expected a government shutdown, and the 56% who thought an economic crisis would affect them.
Americans living in the Midwest or Northeast prepare for the winter by buying snow shovels and gloves, but few citizens stored face masks in case a pandemic would come to town.
A Gallup poll conducted in mid-April reports 36% of American adults always wear a mask, 32% say "sometimes" and 31% say "never." Gallup found a clear gender gap with 26% of men indicating they always were a mask, compared with 44% of women.
In the April survey I conducted of Columbia and Boone Country residents, 51% of respondents replied they wore face masks when they went in a grocery store. There is not much of gender gap with 53% of women, and 46% of men saying they “always wear a face mask” while 20% of women and 28% of men say they have worn a mask “a few times.” Folks over 70 are less likely to say they wear a mask “a few times” or “never” (7% compared with more than 20% for other age groups).
My actual observations of face mask use in three Columbia stores last week found fewer than the 51% who claim they always wear a mask while at a grocery store. Standing in the checkout area of three stores, I found that 23 shoppers wore masks and 46 did not. That is one-third of shoppers wearing masks — about what the Gallup poll predicted.
The benefit of citizens wearing face masks is not to the wearer of the masks but to the people who are saved from receiving droplets of COVID-19 when the wearer sneezes, coughs, slobbers, or spews spittle when talking face-to-face. Therefore, wearing a mask brings a public benefit at a private cost or discomfort.
This point seems to be under-appreciated when pointing to Asia as an exemplar of mask wearing. Yes, many Asians wear a face mask almost as a cultural practice and have done so for more than a decade — well before COVID-19 came upon us. The Asian social practice has been largely motivated by experience with air pollution. Citizens can protect themselves from respiratory aliments by wearing a face mask. Compared to Americans, many Asians already owned and had prior experience with face masks before COVID-19 appeared. Americans did not even know where to obtain masks.
In addition to cultural differences in face mask use, national officials sent confusing and mixed signals about the need and benefit of face mask use. Even while suggesting citizens wear face masks, President Donald Trump said that he would not be wearing one. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) along with U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams in February recommended people do not wear masks unless they were sick or a medical worker. At the beginning of April, Adams changed his views in accordance with evolving CDC and WHO policies that now recommend face mask use when social distance is impossible or difficult. Taken as a whole, few citizens would receive the message that wearing a face mask should be a top priority.
Unfortunately, wearing a face mask now has political undertones indicated by Gallup Poll’s finding that face mask use differs by political party. Forty-nine percent of self-identified Democrats report that they always wear a mask compared with 26% of Republicans.
Almost all Democrats (92%) say that opening the country is not a good idea compared with 35% of Republicans. Republicans are more willing than Democrats to participate in all sorts of activities including going to a restaurant and getting a haircut. The perception of the threat of COVID-19 is a political issue with Democrats (89%) more likely than Republicans (69%) concerned someone in their family will be affected.
Wearing a face mask at the time of COVID-19 evidently reflects not only the wearer’s belief about COVID’s threat to public health but also about the role of government. America has become hyper-political when even a pandemic has become political.