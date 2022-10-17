We are noticeably closer to this year’s shortest day, Dec. 21, than we are to gloriously long June 22, with a 5-hour difference in day length between the two. On the bright side of the dark side, the decrease in daylight hours is responsible for nature’s gorgeous fall wardrobe. Less sunshine means less chlorophyll production, hence less green. We have the remaining color pigments — carotenoids and anthocyanins — to thank for fall foliage’s array of dazzling colors.

Assessing just how spectacular nature’s display will be in any given autumn season is dependent on several factors, including soil moisture and early freezing temperatures, both of which can negatively impact leaf color quality.

