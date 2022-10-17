We are noticeably closer to this year’s shortest day, Dec. 21, than we are to gloriously long June 22, with a 5-hour difference in day length between the two. On the bright side of the dark side, the decrease in daylight hours is responsible for nature’s gorgeous fall wardrobe. Less sunshine means less chlorophyll production, hence less green. We have the remaining color pigments — carotenoids and anthocyanins — to thank for fall foliage’s array of dazzling colors.
Assessing just how spectacular nature’s display will be in any given autumn season is dependent on several factors, including soil moisture and early freezing temperatures, both of which can negatively impact leaf color quality.
One tree that can be counted on for a colorful display is the canary golden-leaved, Ginkgo biloba. Ginkgo’s unique two-lobed, leaves have veins that radiate out from the base and look like little fans. Because these elegant 2- to 4-inch leaves resemble those of the maidenhair fern, the tree is sometimes called maidenhair tree. Ginkgo’s stunning fall finery characteristically drops in concert, instantly creating a golden yellow carpet beneath its branches.
Fossils dating back to the Jurassic period show the tough-as-nails ginkgo remains little changed in more than 180 million years. It has evolved as the only species in its genus and the only tree in the Ginkgoaceae plant family. As a non-flowering plant or gymnosperm, this ancient survivor is genetically closer to conifers than other landscape trees.
But what a landscape champ ginkgo is. Growing 50 to 75 feet with a broad spreading crown, this attractive tree is resistant to pests and diseases and tolerant of cold, heat, drought and pollution. It also flourishes in a variety of soils: sandy, loamy and even clay — for up to 1,000 years.
Ginkgos are dioecious, meaning trees are either male or female. Male trees produce green, dangling, finger-like catkins, and females produce clusters of small orange fruits, each containing a single seed valued throughout Asia for a variety of uses. Seeds are surrounded by slimy flesh that produces a foul smell likened to vomit or dog droppings. It is virtually impossible to tell a male tree from a female until maturity at 15 to 20 years, but garden nurseries typically offer only male trees.
Scientists speculate that at some point in the ginkgo’s history, the stinky scent was an adaptation to attract animals that would dine on the seeds and then disperse them. Such beasts have not existed for thousands of years, which may account for the fact that ginkgos are rare or non-existent in the wild. Fortunately, their use by humans as landscape and medicinal plants has ensured their continued survival. The tree’s absence in the wild has earned it a spot on the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) Red List of Endangered Plants.
Ginkgo is the national tree of China, its native country. The first Westerner to encounter and write about the ginkgo in 1692 was German naturalist Engelbert Kaempfer, after an exploratory trip to Japan. Introduced in Europe in the mid-1700s, it made its way to Philadelphia in 1784. By 1841, New York horticulturist and the founder of American landscape architecture, Andrew Jackson Downing, was singing its landscape praises.
In China, extracts from ginkgo's seeds are used in traditional medicine. Yet, the source of Ginkgo biloba extracts offered in health food stores in Europe and here in the U.S., are the tree’s leaves. In Asia, ginkgo is believed to be an aphrodisiac and to contain properties that help improve attention and memory. As a Western dietary supplement, leaf extracts purportedly help with anxiety, allergies, dementia, circulation and other maladies. Note that the National Institute of Health maintains there is no conclusive evidence to support these claims.
Both the bark and leaves of ginkgos secrete a sap that is thought to have fire-retardant properties. And in 1923, when other trees were burned to the root during the great fire that followed an earthquake in Tokyo, ginkgo trees survived and thrived. And even more amazing is that after the atomic bomb was dropped by the U.S. on Hiroshima in 1945, a handful of ginkgo trees growing near the blast’s ground zero survived the destruction when few other plants and animals did. Though damaged, the trees rallied and are alive and well to this day.
A stately ginkgo tree growing on the corner of Stewart Road and Sixth Street across from Mizzou Engineering’s Lafferre Hall offers an easy-access view of this living fossil’s beautiful fall transformation. And it’s well worth the effort.
Jan Wiese-Fales writes about the Mizzou Botanic Garden. Her columns appear twice monthly in the Missourian.
