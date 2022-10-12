It’s about time to head to the polls for the midterm election, and the Missourian is expecting to publish your letters to the editor and guest commentaries in support of the candidates running for office and the issues on the ballot.
We also want to give you time to sort through the information being presented in our Voters Guide, which will be inserted in print on Oct. 30, ahead of the election. So, we will stop accepting submissions related to the election after Nov. 2.
No letters or commentaries about candidates or issues will be published after the Nov. 6 print edition. This is a typical practice for the Missourian. We often “go dark” on election-related letters in the days before the vote.
Letters should be about 250 words. Longer submissions will be considered for guest commentaries.
Laura Johnston is Opinion editor at the Missourian and an associate professor at the Missouri School of Journalism.