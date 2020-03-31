Dear Reader,
Missourian columnist David Webber is conducting an informational survey of residents during the COVID-19 crisis, focusing on local reactions and concerns.
Responses are anonymous and will be analyzed in a future column by Webber.
Feel free to share the link with your family and friends. To be included, responses need to be received by noon on Thursday, April 2. There are 19 multiple choice questions with estimated completion time of five minutes.
You can find the link here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FRD79NZ
We'd appreciate your participation.