Missourian columnist David Webber is conducting an informational survey of residents during the COVID-19 crisis, focusing on local reactions and concerns.

Responses are anonymous and will be analyzed in a future column by Webber.

Feel free to share the link with your family and friends. To be included, responses need to be received by noon on Thursday, April 2. There are 19 multiple choice questions with estimated completion time of five minutes.

You can find the link here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FRD79NZ

We'd appreciate your participation. 

Laura Johnston is member of the Missourian's Interactive Copy Editing staff and an associate professor at the Missouri School of Journalism.

