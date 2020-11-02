Dear Reader,
I wanted to alert you to a change you’ll see on our Opinion page this week.
We won’t print any columnists, letters or other Opinion content in our print edition Wednesday. You’ve also likely noticed that we haven’t printed any content since Sunday related to the election.
Many newspapers don’t publish last-minute letters in an attempt to refrain from appearing to influence an election with “bombshells” of information that cannot always be verified. Another reason we “go dark” is because we want to give you time to read all the news and content we’ve already published. You can check out our Voters Guide to learn more about the candidates and issues ahead of going to cast your ballot Tuesday.
By not publishing any editorial content in Wednesday’s edition, it also allows us more space in print to provide you with election results.
You’ll find our regular columnists back in print and online as usual Thursday.
Laura Johnston is the Missourian’s Opinion editor.