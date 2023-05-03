With just a few of days before the end of the 2023 Missouri legislative session on May 12, our senators and representatives have not yet agreed on a budget. One basis for the disagreement: a House requirement to ban all state funding for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.
Why are DEI programs so important? Because we are not a homogeneous state; we are white, black and brown, of hundreds of religions and those with no religion, and tens of nationalities. We speak as many languages as there are original nations from which people are immigrating to Missouri.
It is important that we learn about our history of discrimination against people of color, nationalities and religions. As Winston Churchill said, “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”
Yet the GOP House seems to believe that by not talking about all of our nation’s history, especially the “bad stuff,” it would simply not exist. Some may even believe that erasing history of people of color, non-Christian evangelical religions and of national origins, they can maintain their white, Christian male dominance.
Missouri is not the only state seeking to rewrite history by eliminating the “bad stuff.” The Associated Press reports, “Provisions blocking spending on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts also have been added to budget bills in Kansas and Texas. Separate bills banning spending for DEI offices in higher education have been proposed in Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Oklahoma, Utah and West Virginia …”
To divert the gaze of disdain away from the super-conservative Missouri House GOP, Rep. Doug Richey representing R-Excelsior Springs, declared that DEI initiatives and offices “espouse ‘racist policies’ and ‘Marxist ideology that is trying to strip away from us the concepts of the nuclear family, of merit, of character and of being judged by what you are capable of.’”
Missouri’s legislators want to erase much of our Black history, to the point of removing the racial component of Rosa Parks’ action by refusing to sit in the back of the bus, even after Congress honored her as “the first lady of civil rights” and “the mother of the freedom movement.”
In Texas, Senate Bill 3 removed all the requirements to teach about “Cesar Chavez, Dolores Huerta, Martin Luther King Jr. and Frederick Douglass,” and Native American history. Works by women’s suffragists are also no longer required to be taught.”
In Florida, the Tallahassee Classical School Board pressured Principal Hope Carrasquilla to resign for not informing the parents of sixth graders that a teacher was going to show a picture of Michelangelo’s statue of David. Yet when the statue was first introduced to the public in 1504, it was decided that it should not be hidden inside a church, but put on full display in “the public square in front of the Palazzo della Signoria, the seat of civic government in Florence.”
These are national conspiracies being perpetrated by extreme conservative organizations such as the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), Project Blitz, the Goldwater Institute, the Heritage Foundation and others. They write sample super-conservative legislation and distribute them to local, state and federal conservative legislators, to be adjusted to meet the specific needs of that body.
Missouri is seeing school boards being infiltrated by MAGA conservatives who want to ban books, movies, art work and more, that they deem as offensive or obscene. They seem to follow the words of Justice Potter Stewart who could not define obscenity, but said “I know it when I see it.” Potter was also known for his profound dislike of “judicial liberalism.”
The Missouri House has already proposed the elimination of funding for public libraries if they do not abide by strict Puritan rules of decency and MAGA standards of authoritarianism.
Missouri has pending Parents’ Bill of Rights legislation that would force school boards and libraries to follow the demands of a single parent, even though those demands may be in violation the state and federal constitutions, by demanding public school to meet backwards super-conservative standards.
There are multiple legislative bills that would restrict medical treatment of LGBTQ+, especially against transgender adults and kids — all of which would reverse decades of fighting for equal rights.
In 1980, Eddie Chiles, a Texas oil tycoon, was mad about a lot of things and said so in his commercials. Well, I’m mad too, Eddie; I am mad at the MAGA conservatives who what to make the United States an authoritarian Christian nation.
I want all to remember the last words of our national pledge and work toward “liberty and justice for all.”
David Rosman is an award-winning editor, writer and professional speaker. He is the Missouri State Director of American Atheists and a bi-monthly columnist for the Missourian.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.