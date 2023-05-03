With just a few of days before the end of the 2023 Missouri legislative session on May 12, our senators and representatives have not yet agreed on a budget. One basis for the disagreement: a House requirement to ban all state funding for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Why are DEI programs so important? Because we are not a homogeneous state; we are white, black and brown, of hundreds of religions and those with no religion, and tens of nationalities. We speak as many languages as there are original nations from which people are immigrating to Missouri.

