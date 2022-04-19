One of the things I am committed to doing is trying to bring people together for the common good. Together, we can do such marvelous things. Divided, we compound the things that keep us in oppression.
What can we look to that can uplift our spirits and strengthen our resolve? It is Easter season.
We all are aware that Easter is a Christian holiday. Christians affirms that a human being by the name of Yeshua was uniquely connected to the Ultimate Reality in such a way that his life and sacrifice can transform human experience in unbelievable ways. Such is the claim. I suggest that Easter can be meaningful for non-Christians as well. Here is how.
Easter represents that despite the vicissitudes of life that hold us in bondage, no circumstance is final. Christians talk about resurrection from death. Death seems final. Yet, Christians claim that what seems final can be overcome.
Many Columbians find themselves in death-like situations. They lack money, food, shelter and a sense of belonging. Some fight depression and/or anxiety, they worry about their children or other family members. Hopelessness rages as we see racism, sexism and homophobia increasing.
The old Black spiritual asks, “Is there a balm in Gilead?” And Easter unashamedly asserts "Yes!"
There is a way to house those without shelter, to provide the necessary resources that people need to not just survive, but live well. The solution is not supernatural, but human.
The solution is us.
Easter is a sign of hope and a reminder that the power of resurrection from the oppressive realities that far too many endure is in our hands.
The fact that Easter is celebrated in the spring states that it is the symbol of vitality, creativity and new beginnings. Easter urges all of us to be about the business of planting new dreams and visions.
The pandemic tried to crush us, but we survived. Now we can create the fundamentally new. I am speaking about new relationships between people and communities. New positive discussions and strategies about what is proper education for our children instead of fostering the racist rhetoric we hear in too many corners of our society.
This not a call to action for Christians only, but for atheists, agnostics, pagans and all human beings. The time of division must end. Since Easter is a time of new beginnings, let it start now.