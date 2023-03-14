Dear Readers,
I received a sample ballot in the mail this week from the Boone County Clerk’s office, reminding me it’s about time to head to the polls for the April 4 municipal election.
The Missourian is expecting to hear from you in the form of letters to the editor and guest commentaries related to the issues on the ballot and the candidates running for office.
No letters or commentaries about candidates or issues will be published after the April 2 print edition. You should plan to submit online no later than noon on Friday, March 31.
This is a typical practice for the Missourian. We often “go dark” on election-related letters in the days before the vote.
Letters should be about 250 words. Longer submissions will be considered for guest commentaries. You can submit online through our website.
Send questions to Laura Johnston, Opinion editor, at johnstonlc@missouri.edu or call her at 882-6870.
Laura Johnston is Opinion editor at the Missourian and an associate professor at the Missouri School of Journalism.
News editor at the interactive copy desk and an associate professor at the Missouri School of Journalism.
