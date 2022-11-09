By the time you read this, dear reader, Election Day will have past. Some people will be happy, some sad by the results. All while the final official tallies are still pending.
Disposed of in many a recycle bin are those annoying campaign mailers many of us have received. The stereotypical format being a grainy monochrome mugshot of the opposing candidate, with an undignified, unhappy facial expression.
These mudslinging hit pieces don’t necessarily come from a candidate themselves, but often from super-partisan state political party affiliates, or otherwise unknown as political action committees. These PACs might as well be named “The Happy Schoolchildren Coalition” or “Missourians for Good Things.”
Almost $100,000 was reportedly dropped in favor of Republican state representative candidate John Martin. A lot of groups must like him, and/or not like the other contender Adrian Plank, a Democrat.
Plank is depicted as pretty sinister, as if the photographer was hiding behind a bush on a foggy night with Minecraft-resolution camera equipment. I had the pleasure of meeting Plank after a recent candidate forum. While he’d likely be the first to admit he’s no George Clooney, suffice it to say he looks a heck of a lot better in person.
My daughter has concluded that political ads — and the news in general — are all “brain rot.” Ah, from the mouths of babes.
My dad observes a perennial mudslinging line is that some opponent “is bad for Missouri.” So vague a rhetoric the potential voter can fill that canyon of a void with any boogeyman fear they can instantly imagine.
And what kind of lame brains do these advertisers take us voters for? What Missourian reader has ever been swayed to vote differently because some junkmail piece declares that so-and-so wants all youngsters sad and illiterate, or insists the other candidate would actively recruit murderers and rapists to roam your otherwise peaceful neighborhood?
A Missourian reader and I struck up a conversation last week, and I jokingly pulled out one of these negative ad fliers from a stack I have been collecting this fall. Rhetorically I asked who in the world would be influenced by this trash? She graciously replied, “Well, they don’t influence you, because you do your research.”
Could it be that those who actually try to learn a thing or two beyond crafted one-liners and the letter D or R by a politician’s name is relatively unusual? People lead busy lives and it’s a tall order sorting out the best candidate to send to a respective hall of government.
The political pros have their ways — opinion polls and marketing wizards — as to sway moderate and low-information voters in an election season’s whirlwind of cartoonish low-information communications. Bold-printed yard signs influence folks, too, even if rapid passersby may only retain part of a name and a color scheme.
The cult classic movie “Napoleon Dynamite” pits popular cheerleader Summer Wheatley against the lowly Pedro Sanchez for class president. Summer commits to new pop machines and cheerleader uniforms, with corny slogan, “with me it will be summer all year long. Vote for Summer!”
Pedro’s stump speech rebuttal suggests statues of “some Holy Santos … to guard the hallway and to bring us good luck.” Along with the ultimate mic drop campaign promise, “If you vote for me, all of your wildest dreams will come true.” But in the end, it’s buddy Napoleon’s dance performance that secures electoral victory. Sometimes the performance of campaigns outweighs its content. Art imitating life.
Back to our present reality: of a potentially bizarre 2024 cycle set to commence immediately. Look out for more cool kids on campus in "Vote for Pedro” T-shirts.
