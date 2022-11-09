By the time you read this, dear reader, Election Day will have past. Some people will be happy, some sad by the results. All while the final official tallies are still pending.

Disposed of in many a recycle bin are those annoying campaign mailers many of us have received. The stereotypical format being a grainy monochrome mugshot of the opposing candidate, with an undignified, unhappy facial expression.

