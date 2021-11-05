Twenty years after the murder of Kent Heitholt, a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor who was killed as he was leaving the Tribune office at about 2 a.m., one of the convicted men is serving a 25-year sentence, while the second obtained an $11 million settlement for wrongful conviction after serving 10 years in prison himself.
This doesn’t seem right.
Columbia was shocked when Heitholt was killed in 2001; shocked when the two Rock Bridge High School students at the time of the murder were arrested in 2004, and many remain confused after the legal system imprisoned one defendant, Chuck Erickson, and awarded the other, Ryan Ferguson, $11 million.
Both Ferguson and Erickson have appeared in television interviews discussing their recollections of the night of the murder and their views of the legal system that imprisoned them.
Erickson’s coerced confession and Ferguson’s trial in 2005 still trouble me. I observed Erickson testifying against Ferguson and saw much of the remainder of the trial. The trial provided more details, but not many answers, to questions about the boys’ alleged actions. My observations below are based on notes I took in 2005. My doubts and opinions have not changed much.
As a father of two similarly-aged sons as the two defendants, and as a former teenage boy myself, I’ve worried about paths that lead boys to mischief. In the wrong circumstances, with the wrong crowd, almost any teenage boy could end up in trouble. But clubbing a man in the head and strangling him to death without provocation or need for self-defense is unbelievable.
Aside from closing another chapter on this tragedy, the trial itself did little to assure that Erickson and Ferguson did what they are accused of doing.
The videotaped police interrogations of Erickson are disturbing. The short segment of the videotaped interrogation played in the defense’s closing argument show the officer verbally intimating and threatening Erickson, who was obviously a confused young man. The Miranda rights we have heard on TV crime shows a thousand times didn’t prevent the police officer from putting ideas in Erickson’s head and telling him what he saw.
Without too much imagination, I can conjure up how Erickson and Ferguson were not the murderers, yet Erickson confessed.
Let’s suppose these guys were intermittent running buddies and that Erickson was conflicted by his association with Ferguson. Suppose Ferguson bullied Erickson, introduced him to alcohol and drugs, and Erickson occasionally, yet not consistently, stood up to Ferguson, but was partially afraid of him. Most guys out there have been in similar situations.
Suppose on that fateful night, Erickson, intending to go home after a Halloween party, met up with Ferguson who offered him the chance to go to By George, a popular college club in 2001, with the likely prospects that Ferguson’s older sister would be able to get the underage boys into the club. Under such circumstances, Erickson, like many boys, would have been in a state of excitement, fear and guilt. Throw in some more alcohol and/or drugs enhanced perhaps by music, sexual tension and the fear of both getting caught and appearing wimpish to Ferguson, it is easy to image that Erickson was in a state of sensory overload.
Suppose Erickson ran with a buddy through the streets around the Tribune on Halloween night of 2001 for some reason, this added to his exhilaration and fatigue. The police cars in the street at the bar’s closing time added to Erickson’s confusion. Next thing he remembers is his mother waking him up the next morning. He sees newspaper coverage the next day and remembers he and Ferguson had been in the area.
Wanting to do the right thing, Erickson confronts Ferguson who tells him “you’re nuts, we didn’t do that” and Erickson begins his two-year private journey of trying to sort things out.
Erickson testified that it was the two-year anniversary article in the Tribune that caused him to think about the events again. Psychologists tell us that it is feelings, not facts, that we recall first and most keenly.
There is no evidence, not even Erickson’s clothes from that night, linking them to the crime. Erickson recreated the events of that night — a night involving alcohol, drugs, fear, guilt, excitement — after being rejected twice by Ferguson.
During the videotaped police interrogation, Erickson was still confused about pivotal events. In recent prison interviews, Erickson still sounds confused as to why he ever accepted a plea bargain.
Erickson has appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court on grounds that the prosecution withheld evidence that would have benefited him and that his confession was involuntary.
If Erickson and Ferguson did not commit the crime, who did? It is unlikely we will ever know the truth of this case. After 20 years, the police have more current priorities and solving it now would practically be an admission of previous failure.
We hope the three families involved have found peace. Hopefully, police interrogations have become less abusive.
The best parents can do is to prevent similar senseless tragedies. If you have children in school, sit them down, explain the facts of this case, explain the potential life-altering effect of drugs and alcohol and tell them you are serious about their curfew.
Think carefully about what you teach them about interacting with the police if they are stopped while driving or if they find themselves at the police station. The family you protect might just be your own.