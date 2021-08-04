The national ban on residential rental evictions finally expired on Sunday.
Washington threw many sorts of stimulus and subsidies at the upended COVID-19 economy last year, and a rule that tenants who had not paid rent for months could not to be evicted seemed popular.
There was a rental assistance pool, too, with over $46 billion of federal assistance available through the end of June.
On the eviction ban, the CDC was allowed to extend the deadline a few times already, but it took the Supreme Court to say they couldn’t anymore. So the White House pointed to Congress, while Speaker Pelosi cried bloody murder. (Editor’s note: On Tuesday, the Biden administration indicated it would issue a 60-day extension of the moratorium in places hardest hit by the pandemic.)
The federal government should not have gotten involved in this economic area in the first place. If anything, each state or locality could have had emergency tenant protections appropriate for their own community, as several have.
But from a practical sense, people could have worked this out. Smarter landlords may have realized in last year’s economy pinch, it would be good to work with tenants who were trying to make payments. To stick with standard eviction practices during an unusual situation, might mean it would be harder to find new paying to fill such newly vacated residences.
At the same time, for those late on rent because of lost income or unemployment, weren’t there extended unemployment benefits available? These offered many working class folks more money to not work than the jobs they suddenly lost, some said.
At some point, even left-leaning voices noticed that it lingered well beyond just a short-term emergency situation. This economic boost had become a perverse incentive. A case in point being that even after states, like Missouri, ended the enhanced unemployment payments, help wanted signs were everywhere — and fast food joints offered $15 an hour to start.
People are not stupid. If the feds say you can pay your rent, or not pay and still not be asked to leave, many people will say they aren’t able to pay.
In the mean time, how many tenants have made discretionary purchases, like processed foods, beer, unlimited mobile data plans, streaming TV services? How many still go shopping for new clothes, bought furniture and electronics, all while stiffing the owners of the building they are allowed to live in?
There are surely many well-meaning people down on their luck, but this federal eviction ban is stupid and corrupting. It cannot even ask these questions before rushing to judgment.
Landlords are an unpopular lot, but if we keep allowing them to get stiffed, guess what — they’ll cry for bailouts, or start going broke themselves.
If you think a world with landlords is no fun, try a world without them. Imagine apartment buildings going under and closing up. How’s this sound as a business opportunity, dear reader: You take on one-way rental agreements where renters come in. They might pay, but if they don’t pay they won’t leave; so you lose money as your bills for maintenance, repairs and property taxes, etc. keep piling up.
Longer term, the problems could get deeper. Consider rent-controlled units in many big cities, which become islands of sub-standard housing, as the owners don’t have the revenue to keep them up. No surprise then these cities attract little new low-income housing.
Columbia arguably outlaws low-income housing. The building code and zoning rules add cost, complexity and limits where they can exist. If builders/landlords’ costs exceed what they can rent them for, these projects they tend to come into existence in the first place. Hence the perpetually empty lots around our city center.
How about folks down on their luck get creative? Well, Columbia outlaws too many non-related persons living together. And tiny homes aren’t up to code. Mobile home trailers on empty lots could provide cheap housing, but that’s not allowed either.
Nonetheless, the federal government has no constitutional authority to place such haphazard mandates on local rental arrangements. They have no money to spend on the rental assistance fund either, so it will be unethically borrowed for our children and grandchildren to (maybe) pay back someday.
There was an popular argument for these programs in the thick of last year’s pandemic chaos, but the most acute need has clearly waned.
Keep paring back these federal programs, allow states to pick them up as they see fit. Allow people to get back to work to fill all these unfilled job openings and earn money to pay the rent.
And let’s get serious about cultivating local conditions that allow more low-income housing to come back naturally, which, in the longer term, should reduce rent community-wide, so that working folks won’t need to spend so much of their paycheck on rent in the first place.
Columnist Steve Spellman hosts “The Mid-Missouri Freedom Forum” on 89.5 FM KOPN at 5 p.m. every Tuesday.