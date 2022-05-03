Kenya Barnes wrote: “Colorism is a divisive tool used by the powerful to separate the powerful.”
If you’re Black, stay back;
If you’re brown, stick around;
If you’re yellow, you’re mellow;
If you’re white, you’re all right.”
— A childhood saying
America has a dirty little secret. The secret is called colorism.
What is colorism? Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines colorism as “prejudice or discrimination especially within a racial or ethnic group favoring people with lighter skin over those with darker skin.” The term, colorism, is attributed to Alice Walker in “In Search of My Mother’s Garden.” Related to internalized racism is colorism, which is discrimination based on skin color. Therefore, colorism is a phenomenon that confronts racialized groups and challenges the relationship between different racialized groups, particularly in the interaction of white Americans and Americans of color.
Colorism is both an implicit and explicit bias. The Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnicity posted, “(Colorism is an) implicit bias (that) refers to the attitudes or stereotypes that affect our understanding, actions, and decisions in an unconscious manner.” These biases, which encompass both favorable and unfavorable assessments, are activated involuntarily and without an individual’s awareness or intentional control. Residing deep in the subconscious, these biases are different from known biases that individuals may choose to conceal for the purposes of social and/or political correctness.
However, colorism is also an explicit bias. Sociologist Robert L. Reece in his article “The Future of American Blackness: On Colorism and Racial Reorganization” stated, “Researchers have done excellent work detailing the far-reaching impact of colorism. A broad cross-section of research shows that skin color stratification is almost ubiquitous, affecting mental and physical health, the criminal justice system, school punishments, sports, and income. But much less research focuses on understanding how colorism works and how it may shape the future of the American racial landscape, two questions that are inextricably linked.”
If it is true that colorism has affected every socially constructed institution in America, then what about Protestant Christianity? Since Protestant Christianity’s institutional presence is the Protestant church, has the church also been affected?
I am engaged in a research project examining this question. I am looking for people who have narratives of their (or their family’s) experience with colorism. I need your help. If you are interested in this question and you would like to help me, please contact me and let us examine America’s dirty little secret.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.