Daniel Patrick Moynihan is reported to have said “You are entitled to your own opinions, but not to your own facts.”
To me, a COVID-19 survivor, facts do matter, and the treatments prescribed in my ICU helped me recover.
From being discharged from the post-acute facility after I walked unassisted a quarter mile, to now when I can walk 6 miles, medical science — and physical therapy — saw me through.
Now, reliant on facts, I have been vaccinated and boosted. That does not make me immune, but does ensure that I will not have a severe form of COVID-19. No hospitalization, no death.
In the past, I have written columns that tried to get anti-vaxxers to change, but it has now become clear that these folks rely on misinformation that leads to mistaken beliefs. When presented with scientific facts, they counter with their own “facts.”
Turns out that those folks would rather take completely unproven medicines than get vaccinated with a shot or two that have been the subject of rigid and exhaustive scrutiny. By that measure, facts don’t matter, beliefs do.
Donald J. Trump has legally challenged the 2020 election results in courts at least 60 times. While claiming that the election was rigged and that Democrats skewed votes in favor of Joe Biden, he has not produced any evidence to support his claims.
Yet, he continues to claim that the election was stolen and that he is the rightful president. He has his own opinions, but he does not have any facts to support them.
While he actually lost the popular vote by slightly less than 8 million, those who support him continue to believe that he won the 2020 election and that Joe Biden is not actually the president, Trump is. They choose to believe opinions.
Claire McCaskill, a former U.S. senator representing Missouri, recently referred to a poll in southwest Missouri that said 70% of Republicans are convinced that Trump is the rightful president and that the election was “stolen,” disregarding that Trump won this state.
Not deterred by facts, an audit of Arizona’s Maricopa County ballots reported after months of study that Trump actually got fewer votes than originally reported. Such showed that there was no widespread fraud. Many Trump supporters publicly stated that the 2020 presidential election was safe and fair.
But U.S. Congressperson Billy Long, running for the soon-to-be vacant Senate seat held by Roy Blunt, proclaimed that Trump is actually the president. In the far southwest corner of Missouri, opinions matter more than facts.
Same with the Moderna, Pfizer and J&J vaccines. There is absolutely nothing to show that the vaccines are a government plot, that they cause miscarriages, death or any other misinformation that is spewed out on the internet. But then, facts don’t matter. Those hearty right-wing folks think that ivermectin or Borax or other bogus remedies will prevent persons from becoming ill with COVID-19 because they choose to believe the misinformation they get from other anti-vaxxers, rather than facts gained from scientific data.
That is the crux of the matter: All across the nation and the world, beliefs matter. Facts don’t.
By that reckoning, there is no reason to attempt to win over pro-Trump supporters or try to convince them of the error of their thinking. Those of us who believe in facts are not starting in the same place as those who place their faith in beliefs.
It matters not that realms of data show that the “cures or preventions” prescribed by anti-vaxxers show them to be wrong and probably dangerous — maybe even fatal. To their minds, COVID-19 is a hoax, and the vaccines themselves are dangerous.
And they say that the insurrection at the nation’s Capitol was just a bunch of patriots led on by persons associated with Antifa or Black Lives Matter or even — gasp — FBI infiltrators. Nope, all evidence shows that those who attacked the Capitol were trying to prevent Biden from being certified as president.
The cry was “stop the steal,” in spite of evidence to the contrary. But, once again, true believers are not deterred by what they consider as made-up facts from those who think otherwise.
Elected officials in the U.S. House and Senate immediately condemned the insurrection but are now supporting those who stormed the heart of democracy, claiming that the invaders were true patriots or normal tourists. Those who think otherwise rely on facts. But Trump supporters speak of “lying eyes” and discount the over 759 charges brought by the Department of Justice.
This phenomenon is not, unfortunately, limited to the United States. In countries of the European Union and in Africa, the same facts versus beliefs arguments may be found.
By that measure, it doesn’t really matter if one lives in Stone County or Johannesburg, South Africa. No need to try to convince anti-vaxxers that their beliefs are wrong by presenting them with facts.
Facts don’t matter, beliefs do.