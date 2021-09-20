As Daniel Patrick Moynihan put it, you are entitled to your own opinions, but not your own facts.
Current discussions between those on the left and those on the right would cause Moynihan to turn over in his grave.
Quite some time ago, I would have argued with those who held different views than mine. I stated my opinions, and the other person stated his or hers. We had much differing opinions, but we did agree on the facts. Mostly, I did not convince them of the wrong-headed views, and they did not convince me.
Much of the current disagreements stem from a failure to start from a similar base. This current dilemma I have encountered many times, but it was made real when I had an encounter with a former deputy sheriff down at Roaring River State Park.
He insisted that the mayor of Portland, Oregon, had ordered the police to “stand down” and that was the cause of all the riots and domestic unrest in that city. I told him that I had not heard of that and he was flabbergasted, claiming that, “Everybody knows that.” When asked about his source, he replied: Facebook.
Since I never consult Facebook or any other social website, later I did access the Portland Oregonian website and found that the mayor had not issued any order about telling the police to “stand down.”
Our opinionated disagreement stemmed from his reliance on completely fictional facts. He had his own supposed facts and his opinions were based on those non-facts. Since my opinions were based on separate facts from his, and it became clear that we were not on the same page, I saw no need to convince him that his facts were wrong.
The reliance on fake facts seems prevalent in our society. Regardless of what Moynihan said, there is a rather blatant disagreement about facts. For instance, according to recent polls, 80% of Republicans believe that Biden won only because of a rigged election and Trump is actually still the president. This belief is in spite of the fact that 60 court cases claiming election fraud were dismissed by the courts because there was a total lack of evidence.
Biden won the electoral vote and he garnered 7 million more popular votes than Trump. The facts are that Joseph Biden won, and Donald Trump lost. While 80% of Republicans believe that Trump won, it is clear that their strong opinions are equated with facts that have been refuted.
Same with current COVID-19 claims. There are those among us who would rather ingest a de-worming medicine than receive a vaccination. The fact is that a pile of scientific data exists to show that the Moderna, Pfizer and J&J vaccines do protect us against just about all of the coronavirus variants that currently are circulating.
There is absolutely nothing that shows that the de-worming medicine designed for large animals has any effect to protect against COVID-19. Once again, opinions are equated with facts.
Those who deny global climate change fall into the same camp. The East is hot and wet, and the West is hot and dry. Those are facts which climate change deniers claim not to see, instead asserting that climate change is just a “hoax.”
Then there’s abortion. The leaders down in Texas have made it so that no abortion can be had after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, or at about 6 weeks of pregnancy. But the current law of the land is that an abortion can be attained at any time before the fetus can survive outside the womb.
The disagreement between pro-life and pro-choice is mostly about when life begins. That is a matter of opinion and is not based on fact, memorialized by Roe v. Wade in a Supreme Court decision.
If arguments about facts were about trivial things, no problem. But the current disagreements are about the presidency, COVID-19, abortion and climate change. Let’s follow Moynihan’s warning and let our opinions be derived from facts.
Ken Midkiff, formerly the director of the Sierra Club Clean Water Campaign, is now chair of the city’s Environment and Energy Commission and serves on the board of directors of the Great Rivers Environmental Law Center.