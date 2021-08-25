Aug. 9 is the day that will live in Columbia’s history as a day of the anti-government demonstrators.
We have all heard the story by now. The group of anti-mask citizens standing in the back of the City Council chambers disrupting the proceedings of the emergency council hearing concerning a new face mask ordinance.
Their lack of decorum was unpalatable, even on the television screen as I sat at home watching the Council meeting.
There is a meme that I enjoy every time it hits my computer screen, and is direct in its message: “You’re willing to take a bullet for this country, but you won’t get jabbed or wear a mask to save its citizens.”
Columbia is an island of blue in a sea of red. The Democratic Party and liberals have dominance in our city, but we don’t have a loud enough voice. The Aug. 9 City Council meeting proved that.
Rebecca Shaw’s Aug. 11 letter to the Missourian said what many believe:
“Emboldened by a city manager and mayor unwilling to remove them from the room, even though they refused to follow posted masking rules, they were left to scream and shout down staff and council members. This group was there to disrupt ... and they were allowed to.”
Many, like Ms. Shaw, believe that the mayor had the power to remove the rowdy demonstrators. When the crowd became loud, interrupting the council meeting, the mayor only talked about the lack of “decorum” in the room and requested the audience remain quiet during the hearing. That’s all he could have done.
But that is not entirely correct.
On Aug. 9, the city put in place a policy that all those who enter a city building must wear a mask regardless of that person’s vaccination status.
With dozens of people piled into the council room, some new reports say close to 100, the anti-maskers did not comply with the city’s mask policy. “Policy” is the key word here.
The policy that mandated that facial masks be worn when one is in a city building is just that, a policy. It is a very strong suggestion. It is not an ordinance and has little power beyond asking the offending person(s) to either put on a mask or leave the premises.
I guess the mayor could have asked the police to remove the anti-maskers because they were disturbing the meeting. But the disruptions never really got that far and the threat was never made to have these people removed.
This was an emergency meeting of the Council, which has its own special rules. City Charter Article II, Section 15©, allows the mayor to exclude public comment on the proposed emergency bill. Treece used the City Charter rule as far as he could.
The mayor noted that the city had over 700 emails on the topic of the mask mandate before the evening meeting started. The protesters had no leg to stand on for a First Amendment free speech complaint.
How did we get here? How did the opposition to masking and vaccinations come to their conclusions? Don’t these people understand that over 90% of the people now hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated?
I believe it started nationally, with the Clinton Administration when then-Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich told GOP legislators that their goal was to deny the passing of any legislation, good, bad or indifferent, presented by the president or the Democrats.
This was reinforced when former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell looked to block all proposed legislation from the Obama administration.
That anti-government position was enhanced when Donald Trump descended the golden escalator of Trump Tower to announce his candidacy and continued during his presidency.
Today, Senate Minority Leader McConnell is back at it, having the mindset that anything the president or the Democrats want, the GOP must block by any means possible.
Still don’t believe that anti-government forces are teaming-up with the conspiracy crowds to work against local American democracy? The Daily Beast ran this headline on Aug. 13: “Proud Boys Are Teaming Up With Anti-Maskers to Threaten School Boards Over COVID Mandates.”
The anti-maskers are screaming “personal liberty” when it comes to refusing to wear a facial mask. The Constitution opens with “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility…”
This includes science supported legislation that protects our citizens from all enemies, including the novel coronavirus and its variants.
We can no longer tolerate the anti-maskers who base their arguments on rumors, innuendo and unsupported “evidence.” Democrats, liberals, progressives and independents need to find their voices to drown out those who want to destroy the great American democratic experiment.
David Rosman is an award-winning writer, editor and professional speaker. He is also the Missouri State Director for American Atheists.