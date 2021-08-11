Benjamin Nelson is a dedicated young journalist for The Macon County Home Press. He is also a co-worker of mine.
Ben asks a lot of good questions concerning journalism and ethics, and he brings some interesting scenarios to the table. He is also very passionate about his writing and rightfully proud of some of his investigative reporting.
Ben and I have had numerous conversations concerning the difference between a reporter/journalist and a commentator/editorialist. Recently these talks have revolved around two simplified queries:
First, how does one report fairly and without bias while impartially representing both sides of an argument and still remain true to one’s own truths?
Second, is it the publication’s responsibility to discuss and publish the oppositions’ responses?
The general consensus says that the opposition should be published, and their assertions must be factually correct, as should journalist’s original reporting.
Yesterday it was the “Big Lie” and the “stealing of the election.” Today’s argument is straight forward: Should one receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine? What is true, and what is fiction?
Before we delved into our discussion, I asked Ben to review the comments made by Pulitzer Prize winner and New York Times Magazine reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones. On June 17, she told “CBS This Morning — Saturday” that “all journalism is activism.”
She continued, “But our methods of reporting have to be objective. We must try to be fair and accurate, and I don’t know how you can be fair and accurate if you pretend publicly that you have no feelings about something that you clearly do.”
My fellow columnists in the Missourian and I are lucky that the paper has no editorial board that dictates the political or social positions of the paper. Our opinions can be on any topic of our choosing, but we must be honest, factual and fair, especially to the opposing side(s).
This paper shows its fairness by occasionally printing opposition letters to our columns. Examples include the publishing of June Ann Humphrey’s letter of July 7, challenging my June 30 column titled “List of GOP hopefuls for Blunt’s Senate seat are misfits for Mo. Politics.” Her well-written response took umbrage to my description of several Republican candidates vying for Sen Roy Blunt’s soon-to-be vacant Senate seat.
Or Richard George’s Aug. 6 letter admonishing me for not listing the Democratic candidates hoping to fill Blunt’s seat in the same commentary.
Today it appears that reporters have a difficult time at remaining unbiased. Some publications allow more than occasional slipups, tolerating an editorial statement or two to crop up within a report. I see this in both conservative and liberal publications alike.
Ad Fontes Media developed a chart of news providers based on their political positions and the accuracy of reporting. As of 2021, they found that a fair number of news organizations report fairly and with little bias, including The Associated Press, Reuters, CBS News, BBC, Forbes, United Press International, Voice of America and Stars and Stripes, to name a few.
The problem I see is that some journalists may not be listening “hard,” thinking of a response or new question without considering the interviewee’s entire reply. By not practicing “hard listening,” the journalist may miss essential information that may change the course of a report, providing the journalist with a better opposing argument or some new information that needs to be researched.
As consumers, we tend to tune into the news sources that agree with our personal political and/or social beliefs. We stick with Daily Kos or News Max, Palmer Report or InfoWars because these news outlets support our personal political, religious and/or emotional preferences. We rarely go to the opposing argument to determine what the truth is and what it is not.
Today’s example is the number of people who still believe in the “Big Lie,” that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, being told by former-President Trump, members of the GOP from federal down to local officials and his plethora of supporters, all of whom believe that the news outlets that report an opposing view are “fake.”
As consumers of the news I implore you to ask the “who, what, when, why and how” questions. Ask the tough questions about a report or rumor. Don’t simply trust your gut feeling, but seek out the supporting documentation. It is up to you to determine what may be true and what may be false, what is based on objective information and what is only speculation based on emotion, rumor or hearsay.
David Rosman is an award-winning writer, editor and professional speaker. He is also the Missouri State Director for American Atheists.