Ian Thomas is skipping town. Since retiring from serving as Columbia’s Fourth Ward City Councilperson for a good decade, he and wife, Ellen, are moving up north to the Twin Cities.
Back around 2001, my dad and I were perusing some kind of activity fair at Cosmo Park and came across a bicycling advocacy booth, manned by a tall Englishman with an enthusiastic grin. As a bicycle commuter, I plugged into volunteering with PedNet Coalition, the group this fellow led, until one day Ian asked me to join their board of directors.
As somebody whose day job is working with numbers, I gravitated toward serving as treasurer. Just as that term was about to roll off, the incoming board president had a health scare, so I shifted up to fill that gap as a capstone year.
Maybe a couple months in, Ian, the founding and only executive director of the org, up and quits. A couple months after that, he publicly declared he was running for City Council.
Ian so reveled in the varied wonky minutia of municipal government. He loved the stuff: work sessions, constituent open houses and binders of staff reports were like rolling in catnip.
But transportation was always the passion, championing the philosophy of “complete streets,” that it’s not just about motor vehicles going around town as fast as possible, but rather a network of multimodal corridors — that any person can reasonably and safely get around town via automobile, bike, on foot, wheelchair, or what-have-you.
That’s not to say such enthusiastic advocacy can’t go too far. Councilperson Thomas once pondered how along Forum Boulevard in front of the Country Club of Missouri there were two car lanes in each direction, but no room to add a bike lane. So, he proposed a so-called “road diet” by limiting cars to one lane each way, converting the right-hand lane to a bike lane. While local conservative commentator Bob Roper blew a gasket, public opinion at large resisted Ian’s far-out brainstorm. Can’t win ‘em all.
Ian became an at-least-annual guest on my former talk program on community radio 89.5FM/KOPN. We’d banter about what’s new at city hall for 30 minutes or so, then the rest of the hour on our mutual interest in English football, also known as soccer.
Ian’s team is Burnley Football Club, nicknamed The Clarets, in a town near England’s northern second city of Manchester. While little tikes in the slums of Mumbai wear homemade shirts of ubiquitous global powerhouses Manchester City and Manchester United, there’s a dude here in CoMo sporting an obscure reddish Burnley jersey.
Unlike more and more European soccer teams with deep-pocket backing from the likes of oil sheiks, Russian oligarchs and Stan Kroenke, humble Burnley has ebbed and flowed in the middle of the pack in the top flight in recent years, until flirting with relegation this season. Relegation is a foreign concept to American sports fans, where the bottom few cellar dwellers each year get demoted to the minor league.
Ian’s folks have season tickets at Burnley’s home stadium where the team has played since 1883, the era of Queen Victoria. I had the pleasure of meeting the senior Thomases once and recall Ian’s father as a kind chap in a stereotypical tweed sport coat, like the British version of my own late grandfather, an Iowa farmer.
Ian and Ellen were regulars during Bike, Walk and Wheel Week each spring. After hanging out at the Forum Trailhead breakfast station a few years back, Ellen and I were headed off to work at the same time, and I recall huffing and puffing to keep up with her quick pace to maintain our side-by-side chat up the trail.
She maintains the active spirit of her late father, longtime Columbia Mayor Darwin Hindman. As Ellen hosted a moving sale the other week, I picked up a lovely, worn “Dick and Jane” type children’s book with mother Axie’s maiden name written in cursive inside the front cover.
The Thomases have been good neighbors and good friends to many in our community for a long time. Let’s wish them well on their next chapter in life, as the Land of 10,000 Lakes is about to inherit a couple nice folks. And, “Go Clarets!”
Steve Spellman, a lifelong Columbia-area resident and political observer, writes twice monthly for the Missourian.
