This is my final column for the Missourian. While I was considering departing from the Opinion page, that decision was made for me by the editors of this newspaper.
For those who have read my weekly columns over the years, it should come as no surprise that I lean toward the political far left. Just in case there were any doubts, I have, in many of my columns, described myself as a liberal populist.
Several friends have asked me, “Don’t you ever run out of ideas?” as if each week I strain to come up with something. To the contrary, there are many things that capture my attention and for which I have opinions. From local issues to state matter to national and international happenings, rather than running out of ideas, I sort through the issues that are laid out in local and national media and pick one that seems to be of the most interest.
For the past few years as a columnist for this newspaper, I have expressed my opinions about many things — from a left-wing view. From gun control to pro-choice — it amazes me that those who assert that getting a vaccination should be a matter of personal choice are so opposed to a woman and her doctor making a personal choice — and from freedom of speech to fly fishing for trout. My views have considered many subjects.
I have also written much about COVID-19, including my own experience and how it is useless to try to persuade anti-vaxxers of choosing to take a vaccine that has been the subject of much scientific research, and yet those same people choose to take horse dewormers and other “cures” for which there is only belief based on misinformation.
Currently, most of the news has to do with happenings in Ukraine. There are many other events and issues that have the attention of local, state and national media. While daily and weekly events matter must be addressed, all are surpassed by climate change, which threatens to make the Earth uninhabitable by humans. I won’t see it; I am too old, but chances are that my grandchildren will. The reactions by national leaders will no doubt be similar to the ones in the film “Don’t Look Up,” but global warming is gradual and occurs over many years; the comet in the movie was, at most, a few months away. Global warming will take many years, perhaps centuries, to occur, but unless we give up our dependence on fossil fuels, it will overwhelm all other issues.
I will not stop writing. The Missourian is only one of several newspapers that publish my views. But, since it is my hometown newspaper, it pains me to consider that Columbia residents will not have access to my views — a bit of vanity there.
While my political leanings are fairly well known, I have mostly kept my personal views to myself.
I have never written anything about my choice to be a vegetarian, nor have I written anything about my choice to not believe in a Supreme Being. I was brought up in a meat-eating, fundamentalist Christian household. After much consideration, I decided to not eat meat, and I do not attend any church. I have many friends that are farmers producing meat and dairy products, and I have other friends that are devout Christians. I have never tried to change their behavior, and I have not tried to convince them of what I consider to be the error of their ways. My personal beliefs are just that and not views that I express to others.
One last thing: It is not easy to write for a newspaper for which many readers share my opinions; it is easy to write for newspapers where anything that I put forth will annoy most readers.
I hope that my scribblings have caused many to think that their views are shared. And I fervently hope that the Missourian will continue to publish those who think a little left of center.