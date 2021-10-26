On Sunday, I had the honor and privilege of speaking for one of mid-Missouri’s oldest historically Black churches: St. Paul United Methodist Church in Fayette.
Organized in 1856, St. Paul continues as a testimony to perseverance, service and faith. St. Paul Church began before the Emancipation Proclamation in the slave state of Missouri and within a slave holding county —Howard County. In defiance to slavery, segregation, oppressive Jim Crow laws, lynching and other forms of racism, St. Paul Church refused to give up the fight for justice.
Despite the attempts to dehumanize Black people in Fayette and Howard County, St. Paul affirmed that “we are somebody.”
People who are familiar with Black theology understand how important a church like St. Paul is to a community like Fayette. Black theology takes seriously the “lived experiences” of people who experience oppression. It is why the church is the central institution in the Black community. When Black people could not count on white institutions to be allies in liberation, they could trust the Black church to a sanctuary amid the storms of life. St. Paul is no exception.
On the morning of July 22, 1899, a white mob abducted a Black man, Frank Embree, from officers transporting him to stand trial in Fayette and lynched him in front of a crowd of over 1,000 onlookers. The pain of that event was devastating to Black residents in Fayette. St. Paul ministered to the Black community. They reminded Black people that “trouble will not last always,” as the Rev. Timothy Wright’s song lyrics say.
The church boldly stated that the universe bends toward justice and one day, if we keep fighting the perpetrators of such cruelty will be vanquished. St. Paul retained hope in the midst of hopelessness.
People unfamiliar with historic Black churches and Black theology often ask if white people are welcome in Black churches. Churches like St. Paul have always had white members. Unlike the traditional white church, the motto of the Black church is “whosoever will, let them come.” St. Paul continues that sentiment.
There are white members of St. Paul, their pastor, the Rev. Susan McCollegan, who is marvelously gifted, is a white woman. They are attempting to be a real church that’s non-racist, non-sexist and non-homophobic.
St. Paul UMC is not a perfect church, but its members have a perfect vision shaped by the history and lived experiences of the Black community, their understanding of a God that stands on the side of the poor and oppressed, and their commitment to justice.
Indeed, I was honored to be their 165th Anniversary speaker. I encourage you to visit them sometime. They will make you feel welcome.