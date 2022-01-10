In the most recent Democratic primary, I supported Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and just about anybody but Joe Biden. I am basically a “take no prisoners” guy when it comes to politics.
But, Biden won the primary and became the Democratic candidate for president. He won by almost 8 million votes and also won the electoral votes. He was proclaimed the president. Since my position was “anybody but Trump,” I voted for Biden.
Without any evidence whatsoever, Donald J. Trump claimed that the Democrats had stolen the election and he was the rightful president.
Numerous courts found his claims to be without merit, but his supporters were all about beliefs, not facts, and remained convinced that, indeed, the election had been stolen and Trump was still the president.
This fact-derived belief reached a peak in the attack on our nation’s Capitol when the House and Senate were set to certify the election results.
The mantra of the insurrectionists — or rioters — was “stop the steal.” After a number of invaders were injured and an even greater number of Capitol Police suffered the same consequence, the insurrectionists were driven out of the Capitol and, presumably, off Capitol grounds.
This was not “a normal tourist visit” as elected officials in the U.S. House and Senate belatedly proclaimed.
That this claim was sheer nonsense was called out by videos taken by intrepid reporters and shown on national TV. Those claiming that this was “normal” must have closed their eyes when the videos were shown. Rather than look at the videos, they relied on their lying eyes.
But back to President Biden.
From my position, he was much too meek and mild. While Trump had many flaws, and apparently wanted to be an autocrat, he did have a certain bombastic view of things and uttered statements that reflected that view. Biden, on the other hand, displayed that he was a nice guy and, for months, allowed Trump to reign over the Republican Party, never calling out his lies.
No more. Biden entered the ring against Trump with vigor and called him out as an anti-democracy leader. Not content with this, he then went after the lies spewing forth from Mar-a-lago and lamented that we as Americans ever placed any trust in this yahoo. Of course, he did not call him a “yahoo” and, in fact, never even uttered the name “Trump.”
My take is that Biden’s low approval rating is a direct result of his “Mr. Nice Guy” image. Those who voted for Joe Biden expected more and they got much less.
But now the gloves are off, and it is expected that Biden’s approval ratings will soar to those similar to shortly after Jan. 20, 2021.
We, as Americans, expect our president to be a true leader, taking on all foes. Now it seems as if we have that.
Ken Midkiff, formerly the director of the Sierra Club Clean Water Campaign, is now chair the city’s Environment and Energy Commission and serves on the board of directors of the Great Rivers Environmental Law Center.