This is about First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler, whose seat is up for grabs on April 4. Ms. Fowler will be on the ballot — they have already been printed — but she has decided not to campaign any longer for her seat.

This is a statement I have told a number of people in and out of the First Ward, political pundits and those who really don’t care. Or has she just suspended her campaign and is waiting to see how the dice land?

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you