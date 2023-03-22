This is about First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler, whose seat is up for grabs on April 4. Ms. Fowler will be on the ballot — they have already been printed — but she has decided not to campaign any longer for her seat.
This is a statement I have told a number of people in and out of the First Ward, political pundits and those who really don’t care. Or has she just suspended her campaign and is waiting to see how the dice land?
KOMU 8 and the Missourian, among the other news outlets in our fair town, reported in late February that Fowler has either dropped out or has suspended her campaign in order to take care of her stepmom, who is very ill.
May I be one of the first to say: Pat, you’re putting your family ahead of your political career, and that’s very commendable.
But has she really dropped out?
On her campaign Facebook site, she says in a Feb. 22 posting that because of her stepmother’s failing health, “I have made the difficult decision to end my campaign for re-election to the First Ward council seat.”
That’s not exactly dropping out of the race. Oh, Pat may not be doing the physical campaign thing, going to fundraisers, giving stump speeches and knocking on doors, but she continues to post on her Facebook site, talking about issues and situations in the First Ward as recently as mid-March.
Or is she just being conscientious in her First Ward office through April 4?
She does not say that she won’t serve if re-elected for a second term.
She has not conceded nor congratulated Nick Knoth on his apparent claim to the First Ward chair.
Someone asked: “Could this be her current strategy to gain free publicity and use her stepmother as a political tool, or is it her intent is honor family over her political ambitions and care of her beloved stepmother?”
So I went to the source and asked Ms. Fowler to sit down with me for a short interview. We could not come up with a time suitable for an interview, so I emailed her asking her a couple of questions.
1. Has she actually withdrawn from the race, or;
2. If she hasn’t officially withdrawn, what happens if she should win?
As of this writing I have received an acknowledgement of the questions but no answers.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon told me that Fowler did not “officially” withdraw from the race because it was too late and her name is already printed on the ballot.
If she does win the election, would Fowler resign from her City Council seat? City bylaws determine what happens next if she does win.
My next call was to the city attorney’s office, the people who take care of the city’s legal business. I was informed that if Fowler should win but decides to vacate the seat, there would have to be a special election to determine who would be the next councilperson for the First Ward, costing the city and county money.
If Fowler does win — and right now that’s a big “if” — and resigns, again we will have a new election the first Tuesday in August, costing the city a small fortune.
Candidate Nick Knoth was both surprised and disappointed upon hearing of Fowler’s decision to “stop campaigning.” Knoth was also questioning Fowler’s motivation. He is still knocking on doors, going to meetings, collecting donations and doing what candidates do to win an election.
As we talked at the Coffee Zone, Knoth indicated that we do not have people on the council who actually represent the diverse population of Columbia.
On April 4, for those who are living in the First Ward, place your vote for Nick Knoth, assuring a smooth transition for the First Ward City Council seat and avoiding the need for an expensive special election. It is the right thing to do.
David Rosman is an award-winning editor, writer and professional speaker. He is the Missouri State Director of American Atheists and a bi-monthly columnist for the Columbia Missourian.
