For Mizzou fans, the 2022-2023 men’s basketball season is likely to be remembered as the season first-year coach Dennis Gates took us on a journey of escalating hopes due to outstanding performances of four new Tigers whose first season in Columbia will be their last.

It may also be remembered that our run in the men’s NCAA tournament ended unexpectedly by the historically scholarly, but non-athletic, Princeton upsetting our Tigers. But to the rest of nation’s basketball fans, their largest memory of this season may be early elimination of two of the No. 1 seeds in both the men’s and the women’s March Madness tournaments.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

David Webber joined the MU Political Science Department in 1986 and wrote his first column for the Missourian in 1994.

