Like all animal species, our lives are deeply rooted in and dependent upon nature. Six million years ago, human animals stood on our own two legs. Over time, we developed tools to aid in both hunting and foodways, constructed shelters, harnessed fire and began communicating in increasingly sophisticated ways. We created art, clothing and musical instruments.
Eventually, we started controlling nature — domesticating animals, planting crops and converging in cities — and diminished our close relationship with the natural world. But we did not eliminate our connection to nature, a bond recounted by Dr. Kathleen Wolf, Mizzou Botanic Garden’s guest speaker at its 2022 Jacquelyn K. Jones Lecture on Sept. 15.
A research social scientist with the University of Washington’s College of the Environment, Wolf presented a research review on “The Roots of Good Health: Nearby Nature, Trees and Wellness,” highlighting nature’s persistent influence.
Wolf’s lecture shared published nature-dosage findings that prescribe 20 to 30 minutes in nature for reduced stress, 30 minutes per week to help alleviate depression and lower blood pressure, a 120-minute weekly nature fixes to potentially achieve high well-being and, our favorite, one garden visit per week to reduce depression.
Humans’ penchant for city living means that while communities may have many accessible resources for residents to easily attain these prescriptions, opportunities are not distributed equitably. And nature-deprived areas often occur in neighborhoods with largely non-white and poorer populations, a challenge for cities to address.
Wolf also introduced the audience to the term solastalgia, a recently identified emotional or existential distress response to environmental and climate change — from pandemic anxiety to extreme weather events and the loss of land due to building and road construction, mining and deforestation.
First coined by Australian environmental researcher and philosopher Glenn A. Albrecht in the early 2000s, the term is rooted in the words solace and algos, which is Greek for pain. He maintained that humans suffer extreme distress when the places and situations they cherish are threatened or despoiled and that such desolation can result in feelings of anxiety, depression, loss, distress, powerlessness and open grief.
A survey conducted by the American Psychological Association in 2020 noted that more than two-thirds of American adults professed to have experienced “eco-anxiety.”
Certainly, this past summer with above-average temperatures, below-average rainfall and loss of beloved plants and trees — in addition to daily news of wildfires, flooding and other eco-disasters around the world — have tweaked solastalgia in many of us.
Professionals believe therapy can be helpful to address symptoms and some of the exercise and nature fixes mentioned earlier may also be helpful. Fighting solastalgia by eliminating the issues that cause the emotional response is, of course, the ideal but individuals often feel powerless to exact any meaningful change.
During the question-and-answer period after Wolf’s talk, a member of the audience shared the tale of a young woman experiencing extreme depression as a symptom of solastalgia. But she discovered that working with Forest ReLeaf, one of the event’s cosponsors, on community tree-planting efforts created a meaningful, positive impact on her psyche.
“I’ve also done some research on stewardship motivations of people who voluntarily commit to tree planting, and not just a one-off event, but sustained effort across the years,” Wolf responded.
She said volunteers’ motivations included learning, legacy and social interaction with like-minded others.
Wolf speculated that the addition of a stewardship component to increase the mental health benefits of nature therapy is an interesting idea.
“Go find a tree relief program and be part of a tree planting, tree maintenance, invasives removal or whatever it might be. There might be another dimension of healing or satisfaction, with a more direct activity than simply being in a nature setting,” she said. “I hadn’t really thought of that before. I might start pitching that to some people who are in the health care world.”
You don’t have to wait for the research results to add nature stewardship to your solastalgia nature health care plan. There are plenty of volunteer activities here in mid-Missouri.
For starters, MU Extension’s Master Gardener and Master Naturalist programs both have volunteer components. Sustain Mizzou offers MU students a variety of meaningful volunteer possibilities. Missouri Stream Team and Missouri River Relief provide opportunities to maintain and improve this state’s significant number of gorgeous waterways. And the City of Columbia’s volunteer program is a rich source of potential stewardship, including a tree planting scheduled for 2 p.m. on Oct. 16 as part of a larger invasive plant removal in Columbia’s Kiwanis Park.
A YouTube link to Wolf’s presentation and a copy of her slides are available on MUBG’s website.
