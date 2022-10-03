Like all animal species, our lives are deeply rooted in and dependent upon nature. Six million years ago, human animals stood on our own two legs. Over time, we developed tools to aid in both hunting and foodways, constructed shelters, harnessed fire and began communicating in increasingly sophisticated ways. We created art, clothing and musical instruments.

Eventually, we started controlling nature — domesticating animals, planting crops and converging in cities — and diminished our close relationship with the natural world. But we did not eliminate our connection to nature, a bond recounted by Dr. Kathleen Wolf, Mizzou Botanic Garden’s guest speaker at its 2022 Jacquelyn K. Jones Lecture on Sept. 15.

