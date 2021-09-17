Eleanor Roosevelt, the nation’s longest serving first lady from March 4, 1933, to April 12, 1945, has a lot of wisdom for the present day. She is known for her strong leadership on such issues as the creation of the United Nations, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and her grassroots familiarity with social service programs that she worked hard to improve.
She may have first come to my attention in fifth grade when the Boy Scouts reading merit badge counselor suggested I add the landmark biography of her to my reading list. Perhaps because she already was a Roosevelt and was related to previous president Theodore, she has always stood out in my recollection of history.
Roosevelt (1884-1962) was born into New York privilege but is widely considered by historians to have lived a life full of personal and family traumas, which somehow propelled her to take on a public role of promoting human rights and other social causes. Before her husband got into politics, she was a teacher and small business entrepreneur in New York City. In 1999, Roosevelt was ranked ninth in the top ten of Gallup’s list of "Most Widely Admired People of the 20th Century" and included in Time magazine’s “100 most influential people of the twentieth century.”
Roosevelt wrote a newspaper column titled “My Day” six days a week, collected in "Eleanor Roosevelt's My Day: Her Acclaimed Columns 1936-1945," published in 1989. She covered a variety of topics in those columns: social events at the White House, her first lady projects, her travels, concerns about her husband’s health and workload, reactions to some international leaders and concerns about her children and family members.
Many of her daily observations have insights that are still relevant today.
Two days after the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941, she wrote that she watched President Franklin Roosevelt speak to Congress sitting beside Mrs. Woodrow Wilson, next to whom she had sat during several of President Woodrow Wilson’s speeches. She wrote, “How hard it is for human beings to learn that the only safety there is lies in being prepared for any eventuality.” She would most likely be concerned with climate change and pandemic prevention if she were alive today.
On Aug. 22, 1944, she wrote, “There are many arguments in favor of a year of national service” (one of my father’s pet ideas). Benefits included that we would be better prepared to protect the nation, people would be “thrown together with different people who make up our nation,” but most importantly, it would give young men (now we'd say people) a new conception of responsibility that “all men have had since time immemorial” to serve in time of war. But she writes, “many people in our country, as well as other countries, have grown up with far less sense of obligation toward their peacetime citizenship.” In 2021, this “less sense of obligation” is drastically important because, as we have seen with public awareness of Afghanistan, most of us, including me, did not feel we were at war for the past 20 years — but we were.
A few years before, on June 12, 1942, Roosevelt comforted readers that “Germany’s invasions of Eastern Europe would not be successful.” She wonders about the “psychology of a people who believe you can crush a nation by such tactics.” She wrote, “Every woman and child taken from that village to a concentration camp will carry in their hearts a hatred which can never turn into tolerance for the people or system ... used in their subjugation.” That’s another lesson we should have known about trying to “nation build” in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.
In one of her early columns, Jan. 9, 1936, she wrote, “If we do not allow our high American officials and their families to lead a usual American life, I wonder how long we will have a really representative type of American in official life?” And that’s before 24/7 cable news coverage with a gigantic Washington press corps.
Even more philosophically, she wrote Feb. 28, 1936: “The more we kill, the more casual we become about human life. We read our papers with a kind of detachment which lies at the root of the continuance of many of the horrors of civilization. Planes flying over some place in Africa and killing many people seem to make no dent on our imagination.” Few Americans know that impersonal drone strikes are a common tool of our military in the 21st century. President Barack Obama authorized 542 drone strikes that killed an estimated 3,797 people, including 324 civilians. Few of us, including me, paid much attention.
Roosevelt often wrote about plays she saw and the books she read. She wrote on Aug. 22, 1936, that she had finished Margaret Mitchell’s “Gone with the Wind,” commenting, “it is easy to understand why the women of the South kept their bitterness toward their Northern Invaders. The war to them was a sacred cause, and the attitude of the North was practically impossible for them to understand.” While she sounds very outdated, she might provide an insight to why America accepted the Southern “Lost Cause” narrative for so long.
As I expected, she wrote graciously after the death of FDR in April 1945, “When you have lived for a long time in close contact with loss and grief which today pervades the world, any personal sorrow seems to be lost in the general sadness of humanity.” And the next day, April 18, she wrote, “When people’s hearts are freed by sympathy and sorrow, it makes them wonderfully kind.”
Mrs. Roosevelt had a front row seat to history and used it well to educate and comfort the nation through tumultuous times. I suspect we would not give a first lady today a fair reading, regardless of what she wrote.