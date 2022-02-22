May we never forget all those who suffered and died because they asserted their basic human right to be free.
— Author Unknown
As we come to the close of February and the official celebration of Black History Month, the above quote takes on a profound meaning. All of us stand on the shoulders of those Black women and men who sacrificed everything for the basic human right to be free.
Freedom is a curious phenomenon. In the most elementary form, it is freedom from something and freedom to do something. In the case of Black America, it is freedom from oppressive forces that prevent full actualization of personhood. For our ancestors it was primarily freedom from slavery. Today it is freedom from classism, colorism, economic disparity, institutional brutality and other forms of dehumanization.
Freedom is also freedom to do something. In contemporary America it has come down to having the freedom to study American history without whitewashing, the right to vote and the freedom to fulfill our dreams for family, community and ourselves. Real freedom allows all of us to pursue our aspirations and goals with hope and meaningful substance.
Freedom, however, comes with responsibility. True freedom demands that we are accountable for our actions. For far too long we have blamed someone or something for our conditions and circumstances. Racism, in all forms, has plagued the Black community since we arrived in America in 1619.
Yet we built Black Wall Street, invented the traffic light, created some of the most amazing art, philosophy and religiosity ever recorded in human history. We did these things because we realized that united, we are unstoppable; divided, we remain slaves. Freedom demands a sense of responsibility to one another. Radical individualism is the sorcery of the oppressor. To be free we must be one.
Freedom costs. Each of us must decide what we are willing to give up and contribute to the quest for freedom. Since all of us are in this together we must confront our biases and prejudices. We can no longer speak the language of freedom and continue to be sexist and homophobic.
If freedom is truly the goal, we can no longer hide behind a first-century theology and simultaneously claim that we want to be free. Meaningful theology is liberating theology. It is contextual and collaborative. It understands that none are free until all are free. Our preferences can no longer outweigh our progress. Not to recognize this fact is death and destruction.
When I was a boy, we used to sing, “Oh freedom, oh freedom for me. And before I’d be a slave, I’d be buried in my grave, and go home to my Lord and be free.” Freedom is obtainable in the here and now if we are willing to sacrifice as our ancestors did.
Let us be free.