I have, in the past, kept up with various societal trends. From abortion rights to military issues, my views have pretty much reflected the polls on society’s views.
That is not true any more.
As I have gotten older (Mark Twain said it best, plagiarizing Maurice Chevalier: “Getting old is not so bad when the alternative is considered”), things that I once considered not worth keeping up with have somehow become mainstream.
At this point, I am not even sure that some things are still worth my time.
While in my high school years, I took several math courses. These included algebra and geometry. To further my understanding of the natural world, and science, I also took an advanced chemistry class and biology.
Apparently, one or more of these classes dealt with algorithms. I must have slept through these sessions, or perhaps my attention was elsewhere. Whatever, I have absolutely no knowledge of what constitutes an algorithm. Much attention has been focused on this, as various online programs use this to direct attention to some other site. Or something like that.
Since I don’t access any anti-social programs, I don’t understand how this works, or even if it works. Nor do I care.
Same with cryptocurrency. I do not know, and do not care to know, how to change my modest bank account money from dollars to something else. This is apparently a big thing, to the point that some governments are considering regulations pertaining to cryptocurrency.
Since I have no plans to convert dollars to crypto, I don’t care.
Then there’s all the rage about Facebook, Twitter and other anti-social online sites. I do not subscribe to Facebook nor Twitter. I have never posted anything on Facebook and have never tweeted.
My grandchildren quite often inform me of something they have read on various anti-social sites and I pretend interest, but actually I do not care.
I have written in the past about a woman’s right to choose, when it comes to whether to get an abortion. Before Roe v. Wade, a friend of mine became pregnant, but she was able to obtain medical services to abort the pregnancy because she was a member of a rich family. If she did not have access to her father’s wealth, the outcome would have been completely different. That was the sad state of things before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that abortion was a woman’s right. The main issues were — and still are — about when a fetus becomes human.
I still believe in viability.
Some time ago, I wrote about how the U.S. Army was better when it included those who did not want to be there. I still feel that way.
But, unfortunately, time has passed me by. Now the primary issues people talk about, with the exception of abortion rights, are things I do not know nor care about.