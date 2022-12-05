As social creatures, certainly we humans have been giving each other gifts as long as we have been emotionally equipped to take pleasure in seeing another’s joy. Biblical or not, it really is better to give than to receive when you hit the sweet spot of gift giving. Heartfelt appreciation can be pretty darn nice.
Gift giving at this time of year began long before Dec. 25 was declared a Christian holiday. Roman merrymakers celebrating Saturnalia — a pagan harvest festival in honor of the winter solstice — exchanged small, personal trinkets with magical associations.
There is much speculation, some of which swirls around a 4th century Christian bishop named Saint Nicholas, about the genesis of Christmas gift giving. But here we are, and the season of giving is upon us. And whether or not you celebrate Christmas, you may need a gift idea for the gardeners in your life at some point.
Gardeners’ most indispensable tools are the five-fingered ones at the end of their arms, and they have always needed gloves to protect their main assets.
There is a mention in book 25 of Homer’s Odyssey, written sometime between 725-675 B.C., that when Odysseus returned to Ithaca after a 20-year absence, he first encountered his father, Laertes, in the garden.
“… he did find his father alone in the well-worked orchard spading out a plant, and he had a squalid tunic upon him, patched together and ugly, and on his legs he had oxhide gaiters fastened and patched together, to prevent scratching, and gloves on his hands because of the bushes …”
Presumably the bushes were brambles/berries, and it must also be mentioned that Laertes’ gardening togs somewhat aptly describe contemporary gardeners’ garb.
In addition to protecting hands from thorns, injuries, blisters and calluses, gloves also allow gardeners to pull poison ivy and stinging nettles from gardening spaces without incurring sometimes nearly unbearable topical skin discomfort.
When considering a gift of gloves, there are a few options to choose from.
Soft cloth gloves are by far the least expensive and are machine washable as well. They are breathable and cool and are intended for light garden work. They keep hands and nails clean but will not protect them from thorn-inflicted injury.
Some gloves have cotton uppers and either rubber or leather palms. The best of both worlds, they are cool and protective.
Inexpensive, lightweight gloves with neoprene- or nitrile-coated — synthetic rubber — palms are flexible and good for precision work like weeding. Some of these gloves feature fingertips with coatings that allow for touchscreen use just in case a gardener encounters a photo-op while toiling in flower or vegetable plots.
All-leather gloves are the most expensive option. They provide the most protection of any gardening glove. Preferred for heavy work such as digging and pruning, they offer less dexterity, more warmth — whether warmth is preferred or not — and are fairly waterproof. Gloves that extend up the arm to the elbow are a specialty item intended for rose-growing/pruning gardeners and are often made entirely of leather.
Serious gardeners may have multiple pairs of gloves in at least of a couple of the described styles and options, all of which are in varying states of condition. Gardeners always need gloves.
Some other options
A Friends of the Mizzou Botanic Garden (MUBG) membership might also please the gardeners on your list. Friends receive MUBG’s "Leaflet" electronic newsletter, a calendar featuring campus garden goodness, notification of MUBG special events and, because MUBG is a member of the American Horticultural Society, a membership allows access to AHS’s Reciprocal Admissions Program, with special admission privileges at more than 345 North American public gardens. Membership information is available at garden.missouri.edu.
Because blooming color has mostly disappeared from gardens, it’s impossible to go wrong with a little floral eye candy on a gardener’s winter windowsill. Amaryllis bulbs are inexpensive and readily available this time of year. Weeks of watching and waiting as the big bulb sends up a thick stalk with four buds culminates in a luscious burst of color. Heck. Non-gardeners and those who can no longer garden also will be thrilled.
Flower gardeners always need vases to hold the bouquets. Vase gifts can be elegant crystal, hand-thrown pottery or secondhand store florist vases decorated by gardeners’ favorite kids. All good.
A gift certificate to a local or area nursery or a favorite garden catalog always will be appreciated. And don’t forget books. They can be informational, recreational or both. A good garden read is a great way to spend cold winter nights.
For the New Year, this space would like to share your 2022 garden success or cautionary tales. To share, please email brief comments to wiesefalesj@umsystem.edu by Dec. 18.
