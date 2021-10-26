Glasgow, Scotland, will be hosting the United Nations Conference of Parties (COP 26), a climate conference originally scheduled for last year but scrubbed due to the pandemic. It starts Sunday and runs for two weeks.
COP 26 has high hopes of getting emission reduction contributions from the 197 participating nations in sufficiently large amounts to keep the planet from heating beyond a 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit target.
This conference is being billed as the last credible hope to keep climate change within manageable limits for our kids.
Additionally, the hope is to create a system to ensure that these nationally determined contributions actually get achieved, and not put on some empty-promise shelf after the conference is over.
You can bet there will be a lot of world media coverage of that Glasgow event but don’t expect much talk of climate discussions coming from another Glasgow, like the one in Missouri — or most any of other small communities where climate change is not a high priority. Columbia is somewhere between the two ends of that spectrum, somewhere between the climate-focused Glasgow in Scotland and the climate indifferent communities of Missouri.
COP 26 in Glasgow, Scotland, will essentially be attempting to create a climate plan for the world’s community of nations. Like that Glasgow, Columbia has created its own Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, in 2019, with goals and guidelines to reach zero greenhouse emissions by mid-century.
Columbia’s plan differs, however, in when reductions goals are reached. Preliminary years for COP 26 emission targets are 50% by 2030 and 100% by 2045 — almost twice as fast as those set by Columbia.
Columbia also has been slow to get started with its climate action plan. Admittedly, the pandemic put a wrench into the works of most everything over the past 18 months, but as shown in the 2020 Climate Action and Adaptation progress report, Columbia has only met three of nine key performance indicators that are used to measure success. Climate action has not been put on top of the priority list.
This may be an important week for that to change. A long-awaited report that has climate implications in Columbia is finally being brought to the public’s attention. The Integrated Electric Resource and Master Plan, which was prepared by a consultant, Siemens Industries, is being unveiled to the public this week.
It will have a direct bearing on CO2 emissions from Columbia’s electric utility over the next 10 to 20 years. Electric production by Columbia Water and Light department currently accounts for approximately 50% of total community emissions and the integrated master plan proposes several alternatives to reduce that.
There are actually two reports, one by the consultant and another by the citizen Task Force, which assisted in the oversight of the consultant. They will be the topic of a public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday. Both reports are available on the city website.
The consultant’s work is a lengthy volume of 400-plus pages, discussing many factors pertaining to the electric utility over the next 20 years. Topics include the amounts of electricity that will be needed and what new sources, like solar, wind, natural gas, or batteries could be used to meet that need. Coal is not being proposed.
Also discussed is how the utility can improve its distribution and transmission grid to deliver electricity in a safe and reliable manner. The report concludes with costs covering the 20-year time period.
Unfortunately, what the report doesn’t cover is how the utility can better contain energy demands through efficiencies like insulation, high-efficiency air conditioners and better appliances. Efficiency projects are proven ways to reduce customer energy usage and lower utility costs.
Along with the consultant’s report is another that is written by local task force members, many of whom have served for over three years on this mission. The task force report is much shorter at 26 pages, and it includes observations, opinions and recommendations that relate to selected topics in the consultant’s study.
This is an opportunity for you to help get the action part of Columbia’s Climate Action Plan started. Whether you are concerned about climate change, reliability, cost or other energy concerns, your opinion matters. The city is soliciting opinions on topics covered by these reports, either by way of the public meeting, or submitted online. Any provided comment will be reviewed and compiled in the final report sent to Columbia City Council early next month.
The truth is that whether you live in Glasgow, Scotland, or in Glasgow, Missouri, climate affects us all. We all want the best world possible for ourselves and our kids, and there is no getting around the fact that the future climate depends on what we do starting today.