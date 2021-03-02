And the people said, “Come, make us gods who will go before us.” And they fashioned a calf made of gold and said, “These are your gods...”
—adaptation of Exodus 32:1-2
The CPAC meeting of the Republican Party in Orlando was both interesting and frightening. It featured several conservative speakers, including the CEO of Goya who introduced Trump as the “legitimate president of the United States.”
The rhetoric stated at the meeting of the Conservative Political Action Conference by right and far-right wing Republicans was as expected: the lie that the November presidential election was stolen, Trump is still the president, the insurrection of Jan. 6 was perpetrated by Antifa, etc.
Most alarming were two things: Trump’s pronouncement of his enemies list, and CPAC’s unveiling of a golden statue of Donald Trump.
We all are aware of Trump’s vindictive nature when it comes to people who disagree with him, but his enemies list is over the top.
We know who he listed: Sens. Ben Sasse, Nebraska; Adam Kinzinger of Illinois; Liz Chaney of Wyoming; Mitt Romney of Utah, along with other Republicans in both the Senate and the House of Representatives who voted to impeach him.
As a person who claims a broad and deep commitment to religious ideas, I am most troubled by the creation of the golden Trump statue. The story from the Tanakh, a Jewish sacred text, is pertinent. The golden statue of Trump symbolizes an absolute allegiance to him and his ideas, as if Trump is the ultimate reality for America. It is a call to worship him as if he is a god and that America should go as he leads us, without question and/or critical reflection. The “Trump cult” is poignantly presenting Trump as our deity.
Notice how the “Trump cult” acts as if his fallacious claims are inerrant. He says he won the election, and he is believed, despite evidence to the contrary. He incites a riot at the Capitol and the cult states: “Stop believing what you saw, believe that he is above reproach.” The “cult” has bestowed upon Trump god-like characteristics, and that is a serious and real danger to American democracy and the common good.
I am surprised that conservative, evangelical Christians have not objected to the obvious deification of Trump. For a group of people who claim strict adherence to the biblical text, why do they not challenge the assertion that Trump is the truth, and he is above all moral and spiritual reproof?
Not all Republicans are part of the “Trump cult.” Many Republicans want to return to talking about policy and ideals. Not all conservative evangelicals support the “Trump cult.” Many know the edict from the law: “Hear ye, the Lord thy God is one, and you shall have no other gods before me.” The problem is that their silence breeds complicity. We must remember that if we do not stand for the truth, we are bowing down to a lie. We must not bow down. Silence cannot be an option.
America will never be what it once was. We are a multicultural, diverse society. The “Trump cult” yearns for the good ‘ol days when people of color stayed in their place, women were to be obedient, pregnant, and in the kitchen, and LGBT folks remained in the closet. Those days are gone — thank goodness — and it is time to recognize that the enemy to democratic values is within our midst and is lead by its “god” Donald Trump. The only question that remains is: Will we stand for this phenomenon or will we stand against it?