It’s that glorious time of year when everything in the garden is possibility. A cool, wet spring has provided pleasurable hang time for the sweep of spring color growing up from the ground and in the branches of blooming shrubs and trees.
Mizzou Botanic Garden has done at least her fair share of sating the color and scent-starved senses of those who tread her paths.
As anyone with open eyes and a critical gaze — or a back bent to gardening tasks — can attest, there can be as many unwelcome spring garden plant appearances as those we anticipate and relish. Weeds sometimes occur in such numbers, and one wonders if there wasn’t some sort of flyover seed dispersal in the dead of night when we aren’t looking.
MUBG, of course, has her fair share of weeds, as well as a small force of vigilant gardeners whose job descriptions include routing unwelcome greenery. Or maybe those are other duties as assigned.
At any rate, they do a pretty darn good job of eliminating the vast majority of garden interlopers. But, as in any garden, a few elude detection. Sometimes weeder’s eyes and minds are focused on specifics, and a few lucky weeds blend in just enough to live on.
In her 1914 Manual of Weeds, Ada Eljiva Georgia defined weeds as “a plant that is growing where it is desired that something else shall grow.” So eloquent.
Georgia added, “It follows that a plant may be a weed in some places and not in others.”
Certainly, she is addressing those spready reseeders and underground creepers from bloomers deliberately planted and lovingly tended, only to pop up far and wide in unwanted places. Some gardeners just go with it. If it’s pretty and thrives in one’s private garden ecosystem, why not? Every gardener draws their own line in the weeds.
One of the most frustrating things about weeds is that their seeds can remain viable for years in the soil.
In 1879, William James Beal, a Michigan professor of botany, initiated what has become the longest ever seed viability experiment.
Beal buried seeds of 21 plants in bottles intending to exhume them every fifth year for germination testing and did so for 40 years. Others eventually took over the project and the time between testing was expanded to 10, then 20 years. The most recent test was conducted in 2000.
Two non-native plants, both considered invasive — Verbascum blattaria and Malva pusilla — have continued to germinate even after 120 years.
Research conducted by Oregon State University Extension found that even though most dispersed weed seeds will punk out after a year, the remainders are survivalists.
Undisturbed seeds remain viable longer than those in soil that is tilled. And those moved deeper into the soil “below the germination zone” will remain viably “stored” much longer.
A common weed that many readers have a close personal relationship is lambsquarters. Not only does each innocuous-looking plant produce 500,000 or more seeds per year, the seeds can live up to four decades beneath the garden’s crust.
On the bright side, lambsquarters are edible — think spinach. And birds happily dine on its extravagant seed output.
Broadleaf plantain seeds can persist for up to 20 years, and the plant itself is tough as nails. It also has its beneficial qualities. Besides being edible, for centuries it has served as an herbal medicine cabinet cure for a wide variety of things that ail you.
Recent research shows that anti-inflammatory compounds in plantain’s leaves can alleviate the itch of insect bites.
Deadnettle plants that blanket spring fields in pretty shades of purple provide an early source of food for the pollinators we love, as does the most well-known of all weeds, the dandelion.
With two bloom cycles and wind-dispersed seeds, dandelions are solidly and aggressively adaptable. Tap roots that extend a foot into garden soil and lawns — and every crack in the sidewalk — are part of its survival secret sauce.
However, its edible leaves are exceptionally nutritious, its roasted roots can be used as a coffee substitute, and its golden blooms make a tasty wine, making it a good plant to be marooned with on a desert island.
Kevin Bradley, an ssociate professor at MU and state extension weed scientist in the Division of Plant Sciences, is the force behind a free app called ID Weed that will help you identify these and many more uninvited yard and garden visitors.
There’s no need to have a scorched earth attitude toward weeds. Tolerance is never bad.
Jan Wiese-Fales writes about the Mizzou Botanic Garden. Her columns appear twice monthly in the Missourian.