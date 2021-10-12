Jon Gruden has resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team. Gruden's resignation comes after reports in The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times that detail emails in which he repeatedly used racist and homophobic language.
For football fans, Gruden was a coach that many people looked up to for leadership and development. He is also a homophobe, misogynist and racist — though he said he is not racist.
He believed that because he worked with women, people of color and gay people that he was immune from appropriate behavior. Wrong.
In none of the reports about Gruden did he admit his behavior was wrong. He only stated that he did not want to be a distraction to the Raiders team and organization and that he was sorry if he hurt anyone. Really?
I am not surprised that a football coach acted this way. Football — and frankly sports in general — can be a breeding place for this kind of behavior. Not all football coaches, players, etc. are like Gruden. But the sad fact is that there are far too many who are just like Gruden, or worse.
When a football coach says that Frank “hits like a girl” or needs to “stop acting like a sissy” you get the point very quickly. What disappoints me is that many coaches, owners and players knew how Gruden was and did nothing about it until now. Hmm.
A white student once told me that racism in America ended with the Emancipation Proclamation. The problem, he stated, was that Black people — and I assume all people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community — were just too sensitive. He asserted, “Blacks just need to be good Americans and stop complaining.” I thought to myself, I would love to stop complaining if you would not give me so much to complain about.
Stories like the Gruden account make me realize that we may have come a long way, but we have such a long, long way to go.
Yes, there are more openly gay players in the NFL, but not that many. Yes, people of color are playing a more prominent role in the NFL as coaches and players. But what about head office positions and owners? It is good to see some women as referees, judges and linespersons, but they are few and far apart. We have a long way to go.
So, until we get there … the beat goes on.