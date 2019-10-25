Gun violence has occurred again in Columbia, a day after a “Reclaiming Our Community” vigil was held at the Second Missionary Baptist Church.
This time, the direct victim was a 13-year-old boy. Directly impacted victims include family members, neighbors, teachers and classmates at Oakland Middle School, previous teachers, first responders and wider community members who are becoming afraid to leave their homes after dark.
All shootings are different, but this one seems totally mindless in that it involved two boys playing with guns. Where did they get those guns?
Columbia Mayor Brian Treece and our City Council — at least two who attended the community memorial event — should hold a summit with law enforcement officials, grassroots service providers, churches and school personnel to propose ways to stop the recent flurry of gun violence and protect the safety of Columbia residents.
A good starting point would be to assess our progress in achieving the recommendations of the 2014 Mayor’s Task Force on Community Violence. Many of its recommendations appear not to have been accomplished.
Some citizens have become vocal in expressing their concern about these shootings. A new group, Save Our Sons, was formed in Columbia a few weeks ago to engage young African American men in discussions about education and their community.
More citizens need to become vocal, even outraged, in order to change this community. Families need to be stricter about their children's activities. Reasonable curfews and rules about guns and drugs need to be enforced.
My simple approach to understanding gun violence is similar to the “fire triangle” I learned about in Boy Scouts. To have fire, there must be fuel, heat and oxygen. Take away one element, and the fire goes out.
Gun violence requires guns, a potential shooter and an inattentive community. Change any or all of those elements, and gun violence will be reduced.
In the immediate near term, adequate and appropriate police action is necessary. I expect that the Columbia Police Department has a good sense of who might be involved in many of these shootings.
Police need to establish a presence that prevents further shootings and use appropriate intervention to solve these crimes. At a minimum, potential shooters will relocate outside Columbia.
Everyone is aware that increased police activity is costly. City leaders need to take a clear look at the city budget to ensure we have adequate resources.
Longer-term solutions to addressing guns, shooters and an inattentive community are costly, too. Given the current national environment that resists gun controls, local restrictions on the availability of guns is unlikely. The Missouri General Assembly should require background checks, hold the owner of record liable and require proper storage of guns, but it is unlikely to do so.
So, we need to take a good hard look at our gun culture, including violent computer games, videos, music and unsavory folk heroes that should not be admired. We also need to restore our commitment to high-risk communities, so potential shooters are engaged in promoting the social welfare rather than causing human destruction.
The supply of guns needs to be restricted. Some communities have held “gun buyback” events. While there is not good evidence that they reduce crime, they probably are beneficial in increasing gun safety. They may have prevented the shooting of a 13-year-old. A narrowly focused gun buyback effort in the Rice Road area seems like a good investment.
Most shooters have had some experience, probably unsatisfactory, with schools, the police and community organizations. We need to learn more about the development of potential shooters.
Conceivably, the mass incarceration of the past 30 years may be responsible for growing the perpetrators of gun violence. Furthermore, it is likely that shooters have limited educational and job opportunities.
The best treatment for a potential shooter is a job and social engagement. Despite their efforts, the public schools have not achieved equity in education performance. African American high school graduation rates are about 20 percentage points lower than white students’ rates.
The “good” schools have many fewer at-risk students than the “not-so-good” schools. In 1980, the city of Columbia's budget provided about $50 of social services per low-income capita; in 2019, it has budgeted $22 per low-income person for similar services.
The Rice Road area of Columbia has few public amenities to engage boys and young men in nonviolent behavior. The ARC and Cosmos Park are wonderful facilities for those of us who have cars and can spend hours waiting for our kids during soccer practice.
Reducing gun violence seems like an impossibility, but there have been American public policy successes that should give us hope. Highway fatalities have been reduced, in part because of DWI enforcement and seat belt requirements.
Tobacco use has decreased remarkably through tighter restrictions on youth buying tobacco and through public education.
The Columbia community needs to take action now to stop more shootings.
David Webber joined the MU Political Science Department in 1986 and wrote his first column for the Missourian in 1994.