Last week, a video editorial in the New York Times cast shade on this country’s penchant for the vast stretches of verdant lawn that surround our homes and public places.

It turns out turf is the largest crop on the planet. In the United States, more pesticides are applied to lawns than agricultural crops, gas-powered mowers account for 5% of this country’s air pollution, and the amount of water annually used to keep all that grass green would fill 5 million Olympic-size swimming pools. As a sustainability issue, writers were urging listeners to “fall out of love with lawns.”

  • Jan Wiese-Fales writes about the Mizzou Botanic Garden. Her columns appear twice monthly in the Missourian.

