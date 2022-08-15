Last week, a video editorial in the New York Times cast shade on this country’s penchant for the vast stretches of verdant lawn that surround our homes and public places.
It turns out turf is the largest crop on the planet. In the United States, more pesticides are applied to lawns than agricultural crops, gas-powered mowers account for 5% of this country’s air pollution, and the amount of water annually used to keep all that grass green would fill 5 million Olympic-size swimming pools. As a sustainability issue, writers were urging listeners to “fall out of love with lawns.”
Mizzou Botanic Garden’s attitude toward sustainability already has resulted in an infatuation loss with about 240 acres of lawn on campus.
Last spring, with help from a Missouri Department of Conservation grant, the operations manager for Landscape Services and the Botanic Garden, Blair Crosby, began the task of replacing more than 4 acres of fescue turf with native Missouri prairie and wildflower plantings. He has plans to expand the effort in the future.
In addition to the reduction of mowing time and resources, once established, there is very little need for pesticide application beyond the elimination of invasive weeds in prairie plantings.
Native plants’ deep roots do not require supplemental water. And a bonus — natives create a habitat haven for companion native insects, pollinators, songbirds and wildlife.
Prairie plantings also are intended to serve as campus teaching and research resources for students, faculty and landscape staff on topics of invasive species control, native Missouri plant identification, prairie management and urban habitat restoration.
MU Assistant Professor of Biological Sciences Lauren Sullivan used the new plantings for a student lab project to examine ecosystem services provided by the sites as compared to “exotic” turf sites.
Turning turf into a native landscape is not an activity that happens overnight. It takes planning and a fair amount of effort over the course of two to three years to successfully transition.
The Mizzou Botanic Garden has enlisted the services of Missouri Prairie Foundation’s Director of Prairie Management Jerod Huebner for help and advice. Huebner recently visited the MU sites to check on progress and share knowledge and tips with Landscape Services’ entire staff.
The Botanic Garden began the project by eliminating fescue turf with the application of herbicide on the sites. They then sowed a seed mix of native prairie grasses and forbs, many of which have come up and are doing well.
Huebner noted that in some areas, the sites are looking a little spotty and may benefit from some supplemental seeding. Smaller bare spots will eventually fill themselves in.
Early winter is a suggested target time for sowing seeds. Seeding should be followed by light harrowing or raking.
Huebner said if seeds are not worked in, up to 30% could end up as bird food, dispelling the idea that scattering seeds on top of snow is an especially viable practice.
Sowing seeds immediately before a snow, however, is a very good thing. Native plant seeds germinate better after exposure to cold temperature, a process known as stratification.
Plant plugs, though more expensive, also are a viable option. The Missouri Prairie Foundation's Grow Native! website is a fantastic source to learn more about native plants and to connect with area vendors for seeds, plugs, plants and more through the Grow Native! resource guide, available at grownative.org.
Many non-native weeds have sprouted in MU plots, but Huebner said they can be managed by mowing before they produce seed. Plus, because native seedlings are small, mowing weeds gives natives a better chance.
“Fighting invasives is the biggest long-term task,” he said but added that within three years, native plants will dominate. He advocated for spot treating invasive plants with herbicides. Once established, an annual mowing or a controlled burn of prairie plantings is recommended.
Homeowners interested in the process may want to do a turf-to-native transition in stages. Grass and seeds in the upper layer of soils can be eliminated by covering an area with a tarp or plastic engaging the sun’s help — solanation — to burn them up.
There are many additional considerations, from soil type and moisture to location and plant selection. For help with those decisions, Missouri Botanical Garden’s Shaw Nature Reserve and the Missouri Department of Conservation have written an exhaustive native landscaping manual available on the MoBOT website.
To see a turf-to-native replacement project in process, visit one of Mizzou Botanic Garden's new prairie sites just south of the Animal Science Research Center on East Campus Loop.
Jan Wiese-Fales writes about the Mizzou Botanic Garden. Her columns appear twice monthly in the Missourian.
